Only 3,000 are available…

This year was a milestone for the UAE as it marked its 50th anniversary. Now, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of seven commemorative silver coins in honour of the founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Only 3,000 sets will be available for the public to purchase. Each set will contain seven silver coins, each of which is worth Dhs50. One silver coin weighs 28 grams.

Want a set? It will cost you Dhs2,000. You will be able to purchase it from January 3, 2022 at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches until stock runs out.

So, what do the coins look like?

On the front of the coin, there will be a black and white image of one of the founding fathers and another colour image of one of the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the current rulers of the Emirates.

On the other side of the coin, the fiftieth year logo will be surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English with the worth of the coin written in Arabic below (Dhs50).

The black and white photographs include the founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

The coloured images are of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; HH Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; HH Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE stated, ‘This coin issuance honours the founding fathers for their significant role in establishing the Federation of the Seven Emirates, and in line with the current wise leadership’s to continue the legacy of the founders in building a nation to which we are proud to belong.’

In December, a brand new Dhs50 banknote was launched in the UAE, to celebrate 50 years of the country. It pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the first-generation Rulers of the Emirates.

The Dhs50 banknote ‘features a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the right, and the memorial picture of the founding fathers after signing the union document in the centre, in addition to a picture of Wahat Al Karama – the memorial to the martyrs of the Emirates – on the left’.

Don’t worry if you’ve got an old Dhs50 note – you can still use it.

Featured image: Emirates News Agency (WAM)