Have you seen one yet?

A brand new Dhs50 banknote has launched in the UAE, to celebrate 50 years of the country. It pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the first-generation Rulers of the Emirates.

The unveiling of the new banknote was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as other Rulers and Crown Princes of the Emirates.

The new 50-dirham banknote will include an image of the founder, Sheikh Zayed, along with the #UAE’s founding fathers and a number of historical monuments. It is the first polymer banknote to be circulated in the country. pic.twitter.com/KqRCszjcvL — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 7, 2021

According to Emirates news agency, WAM, the new Dhs50 banknote ‘features a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the right, and the memorial picture of the founding fathers after signing the union document in the centre, in addition to a picture of Wahat Al Karama – the memorial to the martyrs of the Emirates – on the left’.

To the reverse there is a picture of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan signing the union agreement, and a picture of Etihad Museum, which witnessed the establishment of the union and the raising of the UAE flag for the first time.

The shiny new banknote is the first made of polymer material to be circulated in the UAE. This means that they’re stronger and more durable than previous notes and are also recyclable. Other features include symbols in Braille to help blind and visually-impaired consumers, plus enhanced security features to combat counterfeiting.

The new notes are set to hit Central Bank branches and ATM’s soon, but don’t worry if you’ve got an old Dhs50 note – you can still use them.

Images: WAM