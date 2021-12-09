Sponsored: From a wine festival to Christmas brunches, it’s all here…

It’s officially December which means that even the biggest Christmas naysayers are admitting defeat and getting their Christmas all the way on. The festive season is all about spending times of joy with your nearest and dearest, and La Ville Hotel & Suites at City Walk has so much for you to do.

Here’s a handy list of their top offerings this Christmas season…

Grapeskin

Nothing says Christmas quite like wine and cheese and you’ll find that galore at popular wine bar Grapeskin. On Friday, December 17 from 4pm to 10pm, it’s holding Grapeskin Wine Fest, featuring over 50 international wines from all corners of the world, artisan cheese and charcuterie, tarte flambée, raclette, mulled wine and more. Entry is free and wine is priced from Dhs40 per glass or Dhs40 to participate in a ‘blind tasting’.

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Brunch

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar is inviting you to celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas Day with a festive four hour brunch from 1pm to 5pm. The laidback restaurant is all about good food and good times, with no stuffiness. Dishes include turkey with all of the trimmings, Black Angus steaks, melt-in-the-mouth braised black Angus short rib or fresh Norwegian salmon. Of course, there will be free-flowing drinks and plenty of live entertainment and Christmas tunes to get you in the festive spirit. It’s priced at Dhs299 for soft drinks and Dhs399 for house drinks.

New Year’s Eve

Looking to celebrate the New Year? Graze is putting on a special party from 8pm to midnight with a fantastic menu, free-flowing drinks, a glass of bubbly at midnight and entertainment. It’s priced at Dhs599 per person.

Chival Global Social

If you’re looking for a great spot for your Christmas party, check out Chival Global Social, which offers a turkey set menu every day throughout December for Dhs165 per person from 7pm to 11pm. Prefer to celebrate with friends and family at home? Order your turkey takeaway from Chival Global Social, available between December 1 and 25, priced at Dhs400 for half a roast turkey (2.5kg). or Dhs700 for a full roast turkey (5kg).

LookUp Rooftop Bar

For a special New Year’s Eve with a view, check out LookUp Rooftop Bar. The party will take place at the bar next to the pool with great views of the Burj Khalifa and the fireworks that will take place at midnight. It takes place from 8pm and is priced at Dhs950 per person, inclusive of canapés, house beverages, live entertainment.

For reservations and more info, call +971 4 403 3111 or Email laville.dining@autographhotels.com or visit livelaville.com/promotions

Images: Provided