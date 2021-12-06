Sponsored: From turkey takeaways to brunches and New Year’s Eve celebrations…

Vida Hotels and Resorts is celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Eve with a series of dazzling events. And you don’t want to miss it.

Here’s how Vida Hotels and Resorts is celebrating this festive season

Turkey Takeaway

Treat six to seven of your hungry family members or friends and tuck into a turkey takeaway for just Dhs599. It’s available until December 31 but remember to place your orders at least 48 hours in advance.

Available for pick up at Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Downtown or Vida Emirates Hills.

Brunches

At The Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour, brunch consists of a BBQ, oysters, seafood stations and plenty of fun for the whole family. It runs from 1pm to 4pm. For soft drinks, it’s Dhs249 per person and for house drinks, it’s Dhs359 per person.

For a Christmas menu, head to Origins, Vida Emirates Hills and soak in the festive atmosphere with live music and flowing bubbly from 1pm to 4pm. It’s Dhs299 per person for the soft package and Dhs399 per person for the house package.

For a picnic-style brunch, hop on over to Vida Downtown with the squad and enjoy a buffet setup complete with picnic table decor, a live DJ and a bubbly picnic box. It runs from 1.30pm to 5pm and costs Dhs299 for the soft package and Dhs399 for the house package.

New Year’s Eve

With perfect views of the Dubai skyline, head to this Cirque Du Soleil themed extravaganza at Vida Downtown. Starting at 9pm, you can enjoy sharing platters and live cooking stations as a great way to begin 2022. Pay Dhs499 for soft drinks and Dhs799 for house drinks. Add a cabana to your celebration for Dhs500.

Kiss 2021 goodbye at Vida Creek Harbour. You’ll get live entertainment, a delicious gastronomic experience and a great view of the NYE fireworks. Pay Dhs699 for the soft package, Dhs999 for the house package and add in Dhs500 for your very own cabana. The deal runs from 9am to 2am.

If a getaway from bustling Dubai is what you’re after, pack your bags and head to Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain where a bean bag is waiting with your name on it. You’ll also get a pool and the beach with entertainment, delicious bites and unlimited bubbly. It will cost you Dhs750 for a single occupancy room or go with a friend for Dhs1,500. Do note, you will need to stay a minimum length of two nights for stays from 31st December or three nights for stays from 30th December.

Booking information: Vida Creek Harbour 04 428 8888, Vida Emirates Hills 04 872 8888, Vida Downtown 04 208 6868, Manzil Downtown 04 428 5858, Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain 06 706 5000.

For more information, visit vidahotels.com

Images: Supplied