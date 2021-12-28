The celebrated restaurant welcomes chef Jorge Vallejo from Mexico for a series of exclusive dinners…

What’s On’s 2021 Chef of the Year, Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio, and Chef Jorge Vallejo of Mexico City’s Quintonil restaurant, are joining forces next month for a series of intimate collaborative dinners from January 7 to 9.

Diners will be treated to a selection of signature dishes from the much-lauded Vallejo, alongside a curated selection of new dishes by Saini.

Chef Jorge Vallejo honed his craft in the kitchens of globally renowned restaurants, including Noma and Pujol before striking out on his own. Vallejo opened Quintonil in Mexico City in 2012 together with his wife Alejandra Flores, and since 2015, Quintonil has been listed on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, where it currently ranks number twenty-seven globally and eighth on the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Vallejo also holds the number forty-seven spot on The Best Chef Awards list 2021.

Meanwhile our very own Chef Himanshu Saini is considered one of the youngest tastemakers in Indian cuisine today, having worked with many of the most acclaimed names in Indian cuisine. With his expertise in traditional Indian food and cooking styles, Chef Himanshu has brought his unique understanding of the robust cuisine India has to offer.

These ongoing collaborative dinners between Chef Saini and acclaimed chefs from around the world have fast become one of the main highlights on the city’s gastronomic calendar.

Diners can book their seat at this unique dining event for Dhs995 per person (food only) with 6.30pm and 9.30pm seatings available.

Trèsind Studio, January 7 to 9, 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Tel: (056) 4209754. tresindstudio.com