Who won what at the awards this year?

The What’s On Awards Dubai 2021 took place last night, April 5, and what a night it was.

A glamorous, albeit condensed and socially distanced, night of celebrating our hospitality heroes through a challenging year. There were laughs and cheers, high fives, and even (happy) tears, as we crowned the crème de la crème of the Dubai restaurant scene – as voted by the public. A huge thank you to all who voted, and to everyone who came out to celebrate with us, as well as our fantastic sponsors for making the evening possible. Without further ado, here are your winners…

THE GRAND PRIX WINNERS

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR – NAMMOS Dubai

In the original venue of Nammos in Mykonos, celebrities from all over the world – including Mariah Carey, Valentino, and Leo DiCaprio – regularly swan in, eat lunch and party day-to-night by the beach. With this kind of clientele swinging through the doors, it made sense to bring the brand to Dubai, a ‘twin seaside town’ if ever there was one. True to the Greek provenance, the menu exudes a lightness of touch that takes you to the Mediterranean. The food is exceptional, the service impeccable, and it’s about the closest thing to being on a Greek island that we’ll be on for a while.

nammos.gr/nammos-dubai

CHEF OF THE YEAR – Himanshu Saini, of Trèsind

As always, when it comes to Chef Of The Year, we love to champion those who have helped shape the dining scene here in Dubai. Chef Himanshu has been integral to propelling the UAE’s status as a foodie destination. He is as much an artist, as he is a chef. Considered one of the youngest tastemakers in Indian cuisine today, he stepped out into the world of gourmet cuisine with the aim to change the perception of Indian cuisine, globally. And he has succeeded ten-fold through his innovative and often otherworldly dishes at Trèsind.

tresind.com

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – The MAINE Land Brasserie

Since opening in early 2020, The MAINE Land Brasserie has become one of the busiest restaurants in the city – hardly surprisingly given the restauranteur that runs it. Joey Ghazal’s restaurants – of which there are now three – are some of the most popular in town, largely down to the excellent cuisine, stylish atmosphere, and buzzing vibe. Its newest venture, in Business Bay, is perfect for a romantic dinner, a quick post-work hangout or a full-blown party – The Maine has proved it is a force to be reckoned with.

themaine.ae

INDIE RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR – Sonara Camp

Now, you won’t find this restaurant in the heart of the city, and you certainly wouldn’t call it your neighbourhood haunt. But you would call it a game-changer. Part experience, part gastronomic adventure, our Indie Restaurant of the Year, has changed the way desert experiences are meant to be enjoyed. They are no longer just about buffets and belly dancing. They can be magical, culinary, fine-dining experiences that will blow your mind.

nara.ae/sonara

RESTAURANTS ABOVE DHS400

Favourite Brunch: Secret Brunch at The Ritz, Cafe Belge

Transport yourself back to the roaring twenties with this Gatsby themed brunch. We’re not sure whether it’s the plethora of top quality food, unique and engaging entertainment, or chic sunken garden that makes this soiree your favourite brunch – but either way we’re not surprised. Brought to you by brunching legends, Secret Parties, the undeniably fun concept has kept fans coming back every single week.

@secretbrunch_ritz

Highly Commended Brunch: Wanderlust Brunch, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Coming in at the second best brunch in Dubai is stalwart classic, Wanderlust. For years, this fail-safe favourite has delivered a monstrous food selection, more drink options than we can count, and non-stop good vibes. If you find yourself asking, ‘where’s good to go for brunch this weekend?’, you cannot go wrong with JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai’s Wanderlust Brunch.

@wanderlustbrunchdxb

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant: Ninive

Living in Dubai, it can be easy to forget that you’re in the Middle East sometimes. That’s why its important to pay a visit to authentic restaurants such as Ninive. The Bedouin inspired decor checks you back into your surroundings, with lots of leafy green decoration, majlis seating, top notch shisha and fantastic food. It comes as no surprise that this if your favourite Middle Eastern restaurant.

ninive.ae

Highly Commended Middle Eastern Restaurant: Huqqa Dubai

With unbeatable views of the famed Dubai Fountain Show, Huqqa is a top spot to visit for everyone passing through The Dubai Mall. There’s no denying that this popular eatery is a hit with all of the Turkish cuisine fans, and for good reason.

@huqqame

Favourite Asian Restaurant: Shanghai Me

Mixing fine dining with a modern Chinese menu, Shanghai Me delivers a quality experience every time. Regularly visited by Dubai’s royal family, this DIFC spot is the kind of place where you never know who your might bump into. Fusing traditional decor with outside-brought-in wall trellis, the sophisticated spot is ideal for lunch or dinner, or even late night drinks.

shanghaime-restaurant.com

Highly Commended Asian Restaurant: 3Fils Restaurant

Long-standing homegrown spot 3Fils should be on every Dubai resident’s bucket list. The unlicensed walk-in concept has attracted a loyal crowd over the years, thanks to its authentic Asian dishes, from sushi to Indomie noodles. Find 3Fils on the waterfront at Jumeirah Fishing Harbour.

3fils.com

Favourite European Restaurant: folly by Nick & Scott

Picture perfect views? Check. Happy hour deals? Check. Unique culinary creations? Check. folly by Nick & Scott has it all. Whether you’re looking for something new to dine on with friends, or just want to watch the sunset at the Rooftop, folly should be your go-to.

folly.ae

Highly Commended European Restaurant: Bagatelle Dubai

The fun never stops at this lively nightlife spot. Set aside the funky French decor, flashing lights and pumping soundtrack and what you’re left with is a strong menu, with a focus on traditional techniques, served by knowledgeable staff.

bagatelledubai.com

Favourite Indian Restaurant: Ellora by Vikas Khanna, JA Beach Hotel

Experience the traditional flavours of India at this highly rated restuarant. Ellora by Vikas Khanna is a firm favourite thanks to its fresh ingredients, traditional cooking methods and inventive menu.

jaresortshotels.com

Highly Commended Indian Restaurant: Amala, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy classic North Indian Mughlai cuisine, look no further than Amala. The traditional spot offers rich flavour and an exotic experience within its densely decorated space.

jumeirah.com

Favourite Italian Restaurant: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

It can’t be easy to keep a level of consistency over year of service, but some how Il Borro nails it every time. Don’t expect molecular experiments or fusion dishes on this menu, just classic, quality Italian cooking that hits the mark again and again.

ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Highly Commended Italian Restaurant: The Artisan

If you’ve haven’t had a chance to try The Artisan yet, you’re seriously missing out. The pizza is up there with the best in the city, and its octopus dish quickly became the talk of the town thanks to its fresh, firm texture and lightly battered coating.

theartisan.ae

Favourite Japanese Restaurant: Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm

When you have a culinary background as impressive as celebrity chef Akira Back’s, it’s no surprise that his Dubai namesake restaurant would be such a hit. The space boasts stunning views of W Dubai – The Palm and Dubai Marina in the distance.

akirabackdubai.com

Highly Commended Japanese Restaurant: Nobu

When it comes to premium Japanese cuisine, you can’t question the wonder of Nobu. The long-standing restaurant has been on everyone’s bucket list since it opened in 2008, and remains a strong player in the ever-growing restaurant scene to this day.

noburestaurants.com/dubai

Favourite Seafood Restaurant: The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

For fish that tastes like it was caught just moments before, The Beach House is always a safe option. The faultless experience has seafood lovers returning again and again. Add to that stunning on-the-beach views and you’ve got yourself the perfect seafood restaurant.

anantara.com/the-beach-house

Highly Commended Seafood Restaurant: Alici

Alici caught our eye from the moment it opened on the bustling Bluewaters island. It’s incredible ocean views, premium interiors and fine-dining service captured our attention, but it’s the incredible seafood menu that has us returning each time.

alici.com

Favourite Modern American Restaurant: Chicago Meatpackers

There’s a good reason why Chicago Meatpackers is always busy. Well, more than one actually. It’s a combination of the brilliant Atlantis The Palm views, the lively atmosphere, the pup-friendly setting and the top notch dining menu.

meatpackers.ae

Highly Commended Modern American Restaurant: Original Wings & Rings

There are few places that put as much passion and dedication into their craft as Original Wings & Rings. The US-born concept made its way to the UAE and has been thriving ever since, thanks to its casual setting and perfect-every-time chicken wings.

ae.bwr-intl.com

Favourite Steakhouse: Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

Many place claims to offer a good steak, but only some actually achieve it. And then there are those that exceed expectations. For meat lovers, this is an important feat so that explains why What’s On readers can’t get enough of Porterhouse Steaks & Grills.

sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/porterhouse-steakhouse

Highly Commended Steakhouse: Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

We’re not sure who came up with the idea to combine top quality steaks with incredible Dubai views, but we’re glad they did. Prime68 is one of the restaurants that always comes front of mind whenever someone mentions a good steakhouse.

marriott.com/prime68

Favourite Greek Restaurant: OPA Dubai

When OPA burst onto the culinary scene, it did not enter quietly. From plate-smashing entertainment, to plate-licking induced food, OPA ticks all the boxes. Even while entertainment has been on hold, that hasn’t spot food fans forming an orderly queue outside their leafy green door.

opadubai.com

FOOD CONCEPTS

Favourite Cafe: Cassette

Heard the saying ‘music makes the world go round’? Well, at cool cafe Cassette in Al Quoz, it’s music that draws in the crowds to enjoy cool vibes, food, coffee, get inspired or just hit the pause button. The cafe is centred around old school cassettes and records and if you’re a fan of music, and who isn’t… this cafe should be your go-to.

@cassettedxb

Highly Commended Cafe: Around The Block

Traffic has been known to come to a standstill outside Around the Block, as cars literally queue around the block for takeaway coffees. Make it past the coffee throng, however, and you’ll be rewarded with a high-quality menu of wagyu sandos, ramen and soft-serve desserts.

@aroundtheblock

Favourite Healthy Eating Restaurant: Wild & The Moon

There’s no fear in overdoing the calories when ordering from Wild & The Moon as every dish off the menu is packed only with healthy goodness. The restaurant attracts loads of gym-goers who probably voted for the restaurant while slurping on a delicious cold press juice or smoothie post their workout.

@wildandthemoonuae

Highly Commended Healthy Eating Restaurant: Common Grounds

The welcoming interiors are one thing to note, but major props go to the chefs at Common Grounds for creating healthy, innovative and wholesome dishes packed with goodness. From açai bowls to vegan chia pudding and if your alarm doesn’t get you out of bed in the morning, the virtuous breakfast bowl on offer here will.

@_common.grounds_

Favourite Business Lunch: La Farine, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Contemporary cafe and bakery, La Farine is not just pocket-friendly, it’s delicious and healthy and served up by attentive staff. A must-try if you’re in the Business Bay area around lunchtime.

@lafarinedxb

Highly Commended Business Lunch: La Cantine du Faubourg

La Cantine Du Faubourg does a great business lunch deal that will satisfy those French cuisine cravings. Paired with fragrant garden terraces and intimate pergolas, it will be the go-to spot for many future business meetings.

@lacantinedubai

Favourite Pub Grub: The Tap House

The Tap House on Palm Jumeirah’s Club Vista Mare offers visitors a sleek gastropub vibe and the great deals available keeps diners going back for more. Oh, and let’s not forget those great views across the waters surrounding the Palm.

@taphousedubai

Highly Commended Pub Grub: The Irish Village, Al Garhoud

It may have opened up a few venues around Dubai but the Al Garhoud branch is a favourite among expats and to be honest, you can’t consider yourself a Dubaian unless you’ve chilled here. Whether you want drinks after work, dinner or just a spot to chill, this pub provides.

@theirishvillage

Favourite Afternoon Tea: Quintessential Afternoon Tea, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

The wow-worthy grand interiors with sparkling chandeliers hanging overhead at Lobby Lounge is the setting for the Quintessential afternoon tea. Dine alfresco on the terrace and you’ll overlook the luscious resort gardens and the Palm Jumeirah. No matter your choice, it is guaranteed to offer up a memorable time no matter what the occasion.

@ritzcarltondubai

Highly Commended Afternoon Tea: Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

This cute cafe serves up its afternoon tea which includes a selection of sweet and savoury treats in a sophisticated jewellery box. While we need a special key to unlock it, the afternoon tea worked its magic on diners hearts securing it the second-best afternoon tea in the city.

@sofiteltheobelisk

Favourite Delivery: Go! Greek

Cloud restaurant Go! Greek has walked into the hearts of Dubai residents with their healthy, fresh, modern and delicious authentic Greek street food. The menu prioritises its customers and so only authentic ingredients are used which keep fans ordering for more.

@cloud.restaurants

Highly Commended Delivery: Operation: Falafel

The Dubai-born restaurant has branches all over the city and is budget-friendly without compromising on taste. Serving up a number of Middle Eastern dishes, this casual dining spot has garnered a lot of love from the expat community here in Dubai.

@OperationFalafel

Favourite App: Privilee

From exclusive access to UAE’s top luxury resorts, fitness centres, leisure spots to spa deals and discounts at restaurants and bars – this app loves Dubai socialisers. And in return, the votes poured in making them a What’s On award-winner for favourite app.

@privilee_uae

Highly Commended App: The ENTERTAINER

‘I have entertainer’ – Famous words said at most eateries in town post dining. The app offers up brag-worthy savings and you foodies have offered up their thanks by voting earning them highly commended for best app.

@entertainerdxb

BEST ENTERTAINMENT

Favourite Bar: Nola Eatery & Social House

Heading to Nola Eatery & Social House post a hard day at work? Not without a reservation – that’s how popular this JLT based spot is. The New Orleans-inspired bar is filled with classic leather couches and intimate seating areas and the outdoor terrace is particularly lovely to enjoy a couple of drinks or a meal from a well-varied menu.

@noladubai

Highly Commended Bar: CÉ LA VI Dubai

Whether you want to up your Instagram game or not, if you don’t have the iconic CÉ LA VI Dubai’s swing on your grid or haven’t checked out this beautiful spot, you’re missing out. The popular restaurant is on the 54th floor of Address Sky View and offers up unbeatable panoramic views of the city, including Burj Khalifa and has become a staple in Dubai’s nightlife scene.

@celavidubai

Favourite Ladies’ Night: Rosé All Night, Cove Beach Dubai

Magnificent beach views and sips on limitless Rosé with music by DJ Chris Wright constitutes this ladies’ night at Cove Beach Dubai. Paired with a food platter and free sun beds, the offer had voters saying a big ‘yes’ to awarding this spot as favourite ladies’ night.

@covebeachdubai

Highly Commended Ladies’ Night: Secret Ladies Night, Atmosphere

The world’s tallest ladies’ night is located 442 meters from the ground at Atmosphere Lounge on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa. Both ladies and gents are invited to leave the world behind every Tuesday with unlimited beverages and an immersive party experience high above the clouds.

@atmospheredubai

Favourite Show: Bongo’s Bingo

We all love a good game of bingo but pair the game with random raves, crowd karaoke and lots of cheering between rounds and you got yourself Bongo’s Bingo. As loud as a night out to this show can get, it didn’t top the celebrations and cheer when we announced Bongo’s Bingo as favourite show on awards night – all thank to your votes.

@bongosbingodubai

Highly Commended Show: Short+Sweet Theatre Dubai

No yawns at this theatrical festival as the plays are just 10 minutes long, thus meriting the title, Short+Sweet. Performed by the talented local theatre community at The Junction, the festival which just closed its ninth edition is a sought-after event every year by both, performers and audience members alike.

@juctiondubai

Favourite Attraction: TEPfactor Dubai

Designed to try your patience, fitness, logic and skill, this adventure experience promises plenty of fun and memories to last a lifetime. Looks like they mean it, because thanks to your votes, the attraction has won an award for the second time in a row.

@tepfactor.dubai

Highly Commended Attraction: Xstrike UAE

Xstrike UAE hits the middle ground between laser tag and paintball, saving you from going into work the next day baring bruises. The cutting-edge technology provides an immersive and realistic experience on a battlefield that’s so fun, it has shot itself to second place under our favourite attraction category.

@xstrikeuae

Favourite Daycation: Not Another Ladies Day, W Dubai – The Palm

Yoga, unlimited bevvies and a treat off the lunch menu has the weekend extending into Sunday with this daycation pass at W Dubai – The Palm. And of course, there’s the views of the Dubai Marina skyline to bring it altogether just perfectly.

@wdubaipalm

Highly Commended Daycation: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Nestled on a private beach, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai offers a seclusion just steps from the Walk at JBR. Once through the doors, the luxury resort teleports you away from the city to an oasis complete with a private beach and pools and plenty for the little ones to stay busy at the kid’s club.

@ritzcarltondubai

Favourite Staycation: Longbeach Campground

Trade-in four walls of a hotel, the bustling city and skyline views for a staycation camping under the stars in khaki-coloured safari tents. Complete with a huge range of activities, this staycation is a firm favourite for those looking for a getaway from the city without the need for a passport.

@longbeachcampground

Highly Commended Staycation: Sonara Camp

Setting up base strong in second place is Sonara Camp with its nomadic tents perfect for families, stargazing activities, outdoor cinema and more. It is one of UAE’s most luxe desert experiences, so it’s not surprise at all that it received our highly commended staycation award.

@sonara_camp

PRE AWARDED: RESTAURANTS UNDER DHS400

Favourite Brunch: Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria DIFC

Bull & Bear has given the world-famous Wolf of Wall Street film a small twist with its ‘The Bull of Wall Street’ brunch. Expect an eighties-themed experience at the New York-inspired Waldorf Astoria DIFC venue. The stylish restaurant can be found on the 18th floor, with views of the surrounding Downtown Dubai area. It has high ceilings and a huge bull statue just like the one you’d find on Wall Street.

hilton.com

Highly Commended Brunch: Brass Monkey

Take yourself back to when you were a kid at this adults-only party brunch at Brass Monkey. You’ll receive a card loaded with Dhs300 worth of fun to use on the arcades for up to three hours. There’s also 12 bowling lanes open to play with friends at an additional Dhs65 charge. Juicy sliders and crunchy tacos, are paired with piled-high nachos plus green curry mussels and charred miso salmon.

brassmonkey.com

Favourite Middle Eastern Restaurant: CZN Burak

Social media sensation Czn Burak recently opened a restaurant of the same name on the corner of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, across the road from Address Downtown. The Turkish chef and his restaurant have had no shortage of celebrity visitors from Cristiano Ronaldo and HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant serves up traditional Middle Eastern cuisine but in a big way.

cznburak.com

Highly Commended Middle Eastern: Lezzet Turkish Restaurant

Turkish restaurant Lezzet is fabulously popular for those in hunt of some traditional Arabic cuisine. From its racks of grilled meat to freshly prepared breads and salads, there’s something for everyone. Oh and the setting at La Mer is pretty epic too.

@lezzetturkishrestaurant

Favourite Indian Restaurant: Zafran

Zafran Indian Bistro will offer you a contemporary dining experience with their menu specialising in North West Indian Cuisine. Its wow factor has to be the outside dining terrace which puts you right at the heart of Dubai Marina with amazing views of its twinkling skyscrapers.

zafranrestaurants.com

Highly Commended Indian: Mohalla

Mohalla is an a feast for the eyes and the bellies. Located in Dubai Design District, it lives up to its home with eclectic artwork on the walls and swathes of fabric hanging from the ceilings. The restaurant prides itself on using lighter cooking techniques to rustle up healthier yet authentic Indian dishes.

mohallarestaurant.com

Favourite Italian Restaurant: Motorino Dubai, JA Ocean View Hotel

Hip restaurant Motorino, the world-famous New York pizzeria that’s set up home at JA Ocean View Hotel is here for you when it comes to authentic New York-style pizzas, loaded with fresh toppings and brining you all of that carby-cheesy goodness.

motorinodubai.com

Highly Commended Italian: Luigia, Rixos Premium JBR

Homemade Italian dishes are on the menu at Luigia, the pizzeria housed in the Rixos Premium JBR. The expansive restaurant is kitted out in bold, brash hues of purple and red, and it’s well-priced for it’s prime location on JBR. There’s a dedicated kids’ menu and cinema room too, so it’s a good choice for families looking for hearty Italian food that won’t break the bank.

luigia.ae

Favourite Japanese Restaurant: Izakaya, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

The aesthetics of Japanese restaurant Izakaya are seriously cool, with a darkly lit space offset by neon yellow and blue lights. It’s got that Downtown Dubai dining vibe written all over it. From a live teppanyaki experience to robata, tempura and more, get ready for your fix of authentic Japanese cuisine.

marriott.com

Highly Commended Japanese: Miyako

Expect to have culinary delights prepared, cooked and served right in front of you at Miyako at Hyatt Regency Dubai. It’s divided into three different dining experiences; a live Teppanyaki room, intimate Titami room and the main dining area, which also has a sushi bar too.

facebook.com/MiyakoDubai

Favourite Asian Restaurant: Asia Tang, The Springs Souk

Contemporary neighbourhood restaurant Asia Tang can be found in The Springs Souk. The casual eatery brings you traditional Asian cuisine without the fuss and frills. But that doesn’t mean compromising. From its steamed dim sum to tasty noodle dishes, you’ll want everything on the menu.

asia-tang.com

Highly Commended Asian: Tong Thai, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

For a sultry setting and a vibrant culinary tour of Thailand, Tong Thai is a must-visit. Tuck into authentic dishes from curries to wagyu striploin and everything in-between. The restaurant is lit up by cool red neon lighting, making for an experience not to forget.

marriott.com

Favourite Seafood Restaurant: Aprons & Hammers, Palm West Beach

Aprons & Hammers’ newest venture, Aprons & Hammers Beach House opened on Palm Jumeirah hotspot West Beach in the later part of 2020 and it’s certainly worth its salt. From a relaxed beach day to a beautiful sundowner or lunch spot, it offers its visitors stunning Dubai Marina skyline views and those legendary buckets of seafood such as blue crab, shrimp and rock lobster, as well as some seriously tasty burgers and more.

apronsandhammers.com

Highly Commended Seafood: Boardwalk

For incredible views of the water at Dubai Creek and a dreamy alfresco setting, Boardwalk ticks all of the boxes. The Mediterranean restaurant is favoured for its fresh fish and seafood selection which is prepared and cooked fresh to order.

dubaigolf.com

Favourite Steakhouse: The Selfish Bull

Book a table on the terrace of The Selfish Bull for glittering views from Bluewaters Island to Dubai Marina. This waterfront steakhouse is popular for its extensive steak menu as well as its great selection of seafood. Put them both together for the ultimate surf and turf.

theselfishbull.com

Highly Commended Steakhouse: Lezzet Turkish Restaurant

For an authentic Turkish dining experience the traditional terrace of Lezzet Turkish Restaurant really does the talking. Expect tender meat served to perfection from the grill, such as huge racks of lamb, served up with authentic Turkish salads and sides.

@lezzetturkishrestaurant

Favourite Greek Restaurant: Mythos Kouzina & Grill

If you’re looking for a place with all of the authenticity of a traditional Greek tavern, Mythos is definitely worth a visit. Described as a ‘hidden gem’ in Dubai, the food is prepared delicately and by hand, not losing any of the traditional Greek style or flavours that you’d expect. This place quickly packs out, so book ahead to bag the best table.

mythoskouzina.com

Favourite British Restaurant: Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

You’ll find Hell’s Kitchen, which is owned by British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Dishes are a classically British affair from beef Wellington and crispy skin salmon, to slow roasted chicken, truffle & mushroom risotto or flank steak and fries, served from theatrical open kitchens, reminiscent of the smash hit TV show Hell’s Kitchen.

caesars.com

Highly Commended British: Reform Social & Grill

Lakeside gastropub Reform Social & Grill has long been popular in Dubai (especially with Brits and those with young families) for its relaxed beer garden setting and casual vibes. It serves up a great breakfast with real sausages and bacon and other British classics such as fish and chips, platters and more.

reformsocialgrill.ae

Favourite European Restaurant: Couqley French Bistro & Bar

For an authentic French dining experience, look no further than Couqley French Bistro & Bar. The cute restaurant has exposed brick walls and a leafy outdoor terrace. It serves up great French dishes such as a warm goat cheese and tomato pastry and a tender rib-eye steak.

couqley.ae

Highly Commended European: 21Grams

Our 2019 What’s On Indie Restaurant of the Year continues to be a firm favourite among Dubai’s foodie contingent and for good reason. 21grams’ heart-warming and creative dishes bring the best of the Balkans to Dubai in a beautifully designed cafe space that warms that soul. Order the new beef cheek sando with a slice of cheesy burek.

21grams.me

Favourite Latin American Restaurant: Maiz Tacos

There’s a lot to love about Maiz Tacos – from the freshly pressed tortillas to the homemade salsas and carefully sourced ingredients, this JLT taco joint is one of Dubai’s finest. After starting out as a food truck, then expanding into a long-term pop-up in Dar Wasl Mall, Maiz Tacos opened its first permanent home in JLT in October 2019 to meet the growing demand for its fuss-free, affordable dishes.

maiztacos.com

Highly Commended Latin American: La Tablita

Headed by a passionate team of Mexicans and Latinos, the contemporary Mexican restaurant, La Tablita hosts a number of offers throughout the week to keep your nights full of colour and authentic flavour.

hyattrestaurants.com

Favourite All-Day Dining Restaurant: Brunch & Cake

If you’re looking for an Instagrammable cafe and restaurant, Barcelona export Brunch & Cake needs to make it onto your list. Highlights on the menu include the avocado toast, the açai breakfast bowl and the breakfast calzone, which are as Insta-worthy as the venue itself.

brunchandcake.com

Highly Commended All-Day Dining: Nightjar Coffee Roasters

One for Dubai’s urban crowd, you’ll find Nightjar Coffee Roasters in the equally urban Alserkal Avenue district of Dubai. This sultry cafe is darkly-lit and welcomes you to enjoy fresh cold brew tea and coffee on tap, innovative mocktails and some seriously cool dishes.

nightjar.coffee

SPAS AND SALONS

Favourite Fitness Facility: 51 Gym

Those looking to tone, sculpt and train at a more than ample gym can look no further than 51 Gym in Al Wasl. The huge space is well-equipped and the gym offers a range of classes, from boxing to HIIT and TRX, cycling, pilates and more.

51gym.ae

Highly Commended Fitness Facility: F45 Training Dubai DIFC

The world’s fastest-growing functional training community F45 was born in Australia and it’s long been making waves in Dubai, in locations such as DIFC. The exercises in each class mimic everyday movements, like lifting, squatting, pushing, pulling, kicking, jumping, and so on.

dubaidifc/home

Favourite Spa: Anantara the Dubai Resort

Anantara The Palm is favoured for its villa rooms overlooking the lagoon, and the idyllic spa certainly makes the most of this, with massage rooms facing toward the lagoon too. From luxurious treatments to a fabulous steam, sauna and relaxation room, say hello to tranquility.

anantara.com

Highly Commended Spa: Saray Spa, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

For a relaxing spa day the Saray Spa at JW Marriott Marquis is a sure-fire winner for its peaceful setting and relaxing treatments. From massages to a body wrap and dip pools to a huge Hammam room, there’s plenty to leave you walking out feeling on top.

marriott.com

Favourite Barbers: Chivalry Gentlemen’s Salon

Behind every gentleman there’s a great barber keeping those fades and beard on point and Chivalry Gentlemen’s Salon is all about giving you that fresh look. They also offer colour treatments, waxing and other services too.

chivalrysalon.com

