Nestled in the Mediterranean-inspired area of Madinat Badr, is a brand new home-grown concept sure to light up your Insta feed. Two Neighbors has just opened its doors, with ample indoor and a pet-friendly outdoor seating area overlooking the lush green landscaping.

With minimalist, earthy design and effortless aesthetics, this cool new hangout is set to be your new go-to for brunch, dinner and speciality coffee. Serving up a daily a la carte brunch menu of sourdough fire-baked pizzas, delectable mains and hearty desserts, you’ll go for the vibe and stay for the food.

The evenings come alive with the sounds of lounge jazz music, played within an ambient atmosphere. The menu elevates for dinner with delicious soups, artisan small plates and an array of culinary creations ready to tick all the boxes.

Highlights include truffle scramble egg, quinoa beetroot salad, NYC arancini, lemon coconut chicken risotto and speciality tiramisu. Far from your average menu, this local eatery comes through with appealing options to shake up your tastebuds.

There’s ample free parking available so you don’t need to worry about trying to find a space in Madinat Badr. Two Neighbors’ brunch menu runs from 10am to 5pm, when it then switches over to dinner until midnight.

Two Neighbors, Madinat Badr, Dubai, daily 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 548 3732. @twoneighbors.dxb