When it comes to gorgeous spots in the city to enjoy the ultimate date night or catch up with friends over a succulent steak and brilliant cocktails, few do it like The Hide in Jumeirah Al Qasr. Get ready though, as the restaurant has levelled up.

Found at the Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel, The Hide has reformed as an elegant deco-style grill and bar, a place where old meets new, with a beautiful restaurant area and expansive terrace, offering both indoor and alfresco options, whether you’re drinking or dining.

The indoor restaurant is warm and inviting, with aesthetics of wood panelled ceilings juxtaposed with cream-painted exposed brick, and red leather chairs offset against cushy cream leather booths. The terrace takes you to the Mediterranean, overlooking lush green gardens.

Modern lounge and jazz music will bring that extra ambiance as you tuck into some of The Hide’s signature dishes. Starters include charred cctopus with sriracha yuzu and avocado puree, seared foie gras with hazelnut butter, tuna tartare in an umami soy and white miso with campaillou bread and a beetroot and goat’s cheese salad.

The Hide is known for its selection of prime cuts, served straight from the grill – so make sure to try some including cabassi Wagyu rib eye, prime USDA beef tenderloin, porterhouse steak or the signature 18 Hour braised short rib. You can watch the chefs prepare your dinner at the open-plan grill.

Desserts include a Bailey’s crème brûlée, classic sticky toffee date pudding with vanilla ice cream and perfectly balanced banana tatin accompanied by banana ice cream. To drink, choose a grape from a sophisticated wine list, make your way through an extensive collection of picture-perfect cocktails, or enjoy mixing it up with the martini trolley.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, open daily from 6pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

