10 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 21 to 23

The weekend is just a day away and, as usual, we’ve got a handy go-to list of things you can keep yourself busy with. From a yoga session in the sky to a weekend ladies’ night or extra-long happy hour, here are 10 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, January 21

Watch Harry Potter in UAE cinemas

From Thursday January 20 for a limited time, Potterheads can relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as it returns to cinemas across Dubai to celebrate the wizarding world’s 20th anniversary. You can catch all of the magic at Roxy Cinemas, Reel Cinemas and Novo Cinemas in the city.

Feast at this popular outdoor market One of Dubai’s most popular outdoor markets, The Ripe Market is hosting a one-off festival on Friday, January 21 which will take you on a food journey where visitors will be able to indulge in set menus at a special price or take advantage of exclusive Ripe Feast discounts and combos. The event runs for one day only, so make sure it’s in your diary. Some of the meals you can expect include Burger Stop’s all-new Texas BBQ burger or Abu Ahmed’s Philly cheesesteak sandwich.

Ripe Feast Festival, Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, Fri, 4pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 315 7000. ripeme.com

Sip happy at this weekend ladies’ night

What’s better than a ladies’ night on a weekend? A ladies’ night ALL weekend, that’s what. You’ll find just that at gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and 50 per cent off the a la carte menu.

Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

Saturday, January 22

Breakfast alfresco

Drift Beach Dubai is well-known for its gorgeous pool days, but it’s also a fabulous spot to enjoy breakfast too. Head to Drift Restaurant to enjoy freshly baked bread and viennoiserie basket, powerfood açai bowl, banoffee waffles, DRIFT pancakes and more. Moreover, diners can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on pool and beach entrance after their breakfast experience.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, breakfast served 9am to 11.30am Monday to Thursday. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Enjoy an extra-long happy hour

For happy hour with an Italian accent, enjoy L’Ora Felice at Trattoria, in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Running from 12pm until 7pm each day, it includes your favourite drinks with a twist (think espresso martinis with ice cream), from Dhs35 or selected wine from Dhs25. You can also pop a bottle of sparkling for Dhs179.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 7pm. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

See Jamie Jones DJ

Put your dancing shoes on as on Saturday January 22, top DJ and producer Jamie Jones is heading back to the city. You can find him centre stage at Soho Garden Meydan, as he drops the latest and greatest house bangers on the adoring crowd. Famous for his legendary Paradise parties, Jamie Jones has played in cities such as Miami, New York, LA, Toronto, and London, as well as Dubai.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Saturday January 22, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

Do yoga in the sky Core Direction’s team of instructors are back on the mat’s 240 metres up at The View at the Palm every Tuesday and Saturday in 2022, perfect for starting the day at sunrise with stunning views and soothing energy. The 60-minute vinyasa yoga class starts at 7am – although you’re asked to arrive by 6.30am. It’s open to all abilities and is priced at Dhs149 per person. View at The Palm, Palm Tower, 7am to 8am, Tuesdays and Saturdays, Dhs149. coredirection.com

Sunday, January 23

Marvel at Miracle Garden

One for the Dubai bucket list is definitely a trip to Miracle Garden. This incredible place features hundreds of flower displays in all sorts of different shapes and sizes, including a newly designed three-dimensional clock, a floating rock with a fountain, floral peacocks, as well as two floral exhibits inspired by favourite characters: a Genie and a flying magic carpet. Don’t forget to check out the iconic Emirates A380 (the world’s largest flower structure), the floating lady, teddy bear and more.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubailand, Dubai, for adults above the age of 12, it’s Dhs55 and for children in the age range of three to 12, it’s Dhs40. Book your tickets here.

Get active

If you’re a big fan of spin classes, check out brand new gym, Camp, which is opening on January 21 in DIFC. The club offers luxury salon services from award-winning 306 Spa and refuel bar from Soft Serve Society. There’s a massive focus on exercising for the mind, not just the body, and with 30 classes per week, you can fit your workouts into your schedule. Go and check it out on Saturday, January 22 and enjoy complimentary mini services from 306 Spa. Classes will officially kick off on 23 January.

Camp, DIFC, Dubai, opening on Friday, January 21. @trainwithcamp

Become the Men in Black

Ever wondered what it would be like to be the Men in Black? Now you can with brand new experience at Majid Al Futtaim’s Dreamscape Immersive. You’ll done virtual reality headsets and free-fly on intergalactic hoverbikes to save the planet from the extraterrestrial world.

Buy your tickets here.

