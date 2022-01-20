It marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film…

If the Harry Potter reunion show had you spellbound, pack your bags for Platform 9 and 3/4 as cinemas across the UAE are showing the very first film this week.

From Thursday January 20 for a limited time, Potterheads can relive the magic of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as it returns to cinemas to celebrate the wizarding world’s 20th anniversary.

< >

Wondering where to relive your favourite magic moments from the first film? Vox Cinemas have screenings at Abu Dhabi Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah island and Yas Mall in the UAE capital, as well as Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif in Dubai. For those in the northern emirates, the film will also be shown at Al Hamra Mall, Ras Al Khaimah, and at Vox’s City Centre locations in Ajman and Fujairah.

Those looking to go VIP with swanky seats and dining can book the gold or platinum suites at Roxy Cinemas’ Al Khawaneej, City Walk, Box Park, La Mer and The Beach branches. There’s standard and dine-in options for those booking Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall, Marina Mall, The Springs Souk or Jebel Ali Recreation Club, plus showings at Novo Cinemas locations at Dragon Mart, Dubai Festival City, Ibn Battuta and IMG Worlds of Adventure.

If you weren’t already reaching for your broom, fans who buy tickets to see the first film then stand the chance to be among the first to see Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the newest adventure in the wizarding World, when it releases on April 20.

The re-release of the first film ties in with the arrival of the magical Celebrate Hogwarts experience at Mall of the Emirates. Running until February 10, the pop-up invites Harry Potter fans to explore a large-scale interpretation of some of the most iconic and well-known locations featured in the Harry Potter films and stories. It’s located next to the Kempinski hotel entrance and Ski Dubai, with free entry granted to those that spend a minimum of Dhs300 at the mall.