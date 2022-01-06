An Instagrammable new pop-up, gorgeous date-night spot, and a hilarious comedian takes the stage…

We’ve blinked and January is already half way through. Whatever you’re looking to do this week, whether it’s a fun-filled family day out, live jazz night, or ultra Instagrammable pop-up, there’s plenty happening across the city.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday January 17

Extend the weekend with a fun-filled family day out

This winter season, the popular experiential children’s museum OliOli has created the UAE’s largest miniature winter town. Magical Winterland is a unique installation, featuring more than 500 minature pieces including animated buildings, scenic landscapes, colourful characters, a model train, a ski-slope, and a fun-filled carnival, all nestled in the enchantment of snow-capped mountains. Children can start their journey by collecting their Magical Winterland Explorer booklet and flashlights to document their discoveries– including farmlands characters, beautiful buildings in the city square, joyful winterlanders, friendly pets, and even sunbathing snowmen. Entry to Magical Winterland is included in OliOli’s Standard PLUS ticket, priced at Dhs146 for an adult and a child.

Al Quoz 1, Al Quoz, Sun to Fri 9am to 6pm, Sat 9am to 7pm, Dhs146 for 1 adult and 1 child. Tel: (0)4 702 7300, olioli.ae

Tuesday January 18

Gather the girls for a ladies’ night that will transport you to Cuba

At Club Vista Mare’s Rumba Cuban Bar Kitchen, Las Chicas Night takes place every Tuesday, inviting ladies can catch up over five drinks or a pitcher for Dhs99. The ladies’ night drinks selection includes cocktails or pitchers of margarita, caipirinha, daiquiri, and mojito, as well as house wines and spirits. Enjoy the Palm Jumeirah views from the terrace, or enjoy the chilled ambience inside the vibrant lounge while enjoying tunes spun by DJ Mauro.

Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99 for 5 drinks or a pitcher. Tel: (0)4 570 8111, rumba.ae

Book a date night at an ultra-Instagrammable new spot

Downtown’s new hotspot URLA has added an impressive art installation – a dazzling tree of lights. An overgrown juniper bonsai, the incredible tree stands an impressive 18 foot tall and 20 foot wide and is one of only a handful of similar creations in the world. By day, guests at URLA will see a towering yet dormant Bonsai Tree but by night, the tree comes to life, with more than 11,000 individually addressable, full-colour LEDs turning each of its 1,000 leaves changing colour to the sounds and rhythm of the music. Come camera ready.

Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997 @urla

Wednesday January 19

Listen to some live jazz at an intimate bar

Sola is the relaxed jazz lounge at Raffles The Palm Dubai, showcasing an intimate ambience and array of live entertainment for guests to enjoy toe-tapping sets. Within the rotation of talented musical acts presented from Wednesday to Sunday, Wednesdays are hosted by Lady J Duo, who perform an array of jazz and blues hits, while guests can sip on speciality cocktails or peruse the extensive cigar menu.

Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 248 8888, rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Laugh along as a famous funnyman takes to the stage

Star of top comedy shows such as Live at the Apollo, The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Saturday Night and BBC’s Happy Hour, Jack Dee is returning to the UAE this month for a one-off performance. The stand-up comedian last visited Dubai in 2014, and is finally set to return on Wednesday January 19, 2022. Taking the stage at Dubai Opera, Jack Dee will deliver his classic ‘grumpy’ persona with some hysterical one-liners as part of his ‘Off The Telly’ international tour.

Jack Dee Off the Telly, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Wednesday January 19 2022, 7.30pm onwards, from Dhs195. dubai.platinumlist.net

Thursday January 20

Feast on burgers at a fabulous pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SALT CAMP (@findsaltcamp)

Back in January 2021, Salt launched its very own colourful, immersive pop-up in DIFC, named Salt Campsite, and now it’s back for 2022 in a brand new location. The pop-up, decked out in its signature vibrant pops of bright orange and red, is now open, and you can find it right next to the Museum of the Future – one of the most incredible new architectural structures to be built in Dubai. It’s the perfect opportunity to get up close to it whilst chowing down on some incredible burgers and sweet treats (What’s On tried and tested).

Next to Museum of the Future, Downtown Dubai, daily 11am to 12am. @findsaltcamp