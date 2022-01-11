This immersive pop-up was massively popular last year…

If you’ve tried and tested your way through some of Dubai’s excellent burgers, we doubt that Salt has escaped your top three of the city’s best burgers. Back in January 2021, Salt launched its very own colourful, immersive pop-up in DIFC, named Salt Campsite, and it looks like it’s back for 2022.

The brand has been teasing the return of Salt Campsite on its social media accounts over the last week or so, including a time lapse video of the site being built and a snap of the Salt Camp Shop, saying ‘hello Dubai, ready to camp?’. The pop-up is decked out in its signature vibrant pops of bright orange and red.

Find out what happened when What’s On visited Salt Campsite.

Salt Campsite, which comes as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) was so popular last year that its residency behind Gate Avenue in DIFC was extended until the end of winter. The site boasts a Salt section, serving up incredible burgers and fries, as well as a Sugar bar, dishing out mouthwatering desserts (What’s On tried and tested).

Not only can you fill your belly with indulgent treats, there is so much more to do. Last year, there was a stargazing fairy lights room, lots of cool Instagram features and the Salt Camp Shop, selling a range of branded merchandise, from bags, stationary and coffee cups to brightly-coloured tracksuits and even personalised Apple AirPod cases.

Last year you could even gain some knowledge at Salt Camp with some creativity classes on videography, photography, fitness, art and more. Keep your eye on the @findsalt Instagram page to see what’s happening this year.

Whilst we’re not sure yet exactly when the Salt Campsite will open, we expect it to be very soon, so watch this space…

Images: Social