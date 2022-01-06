Have a great week…

Don’t join the world in feeling those ‘Monday blues’. Take a look at this list below and add it to your to-do list for this week for an instant change in mood.

Here are six great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week

Monday, January 10

Tuck into vegan food at Angar

If you started2022 being vegan, consider making a dinner reservation at chic restaurant Angar. It is one of the city’s most popular Indian restaurants and it recently reopened its doors. You will find a range of spicy vegetarian meals alongside their meat-based dishes for your non-vegan friends. South Asian vegan delights include vegetable khurchan, bhindi masala, baghare baigan and more which you can pair with rice. For a whole list of restaurants serving vegan dishes, head to this list here.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi Tel: (02) 656 0000, marriott.com

Tuesday, January 11

Drop by Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa

If you’re watching those purse strings, there are plenty of free things to do in Abu Dhabi. One that needs to be on your to-do list is a visit to Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa. Once the home of the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, father-in-law to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE — Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa has now been renovated and transformed into a cultural community centre in Al Ain. As well as preserving an important artefact of heritage, you’ll also find a space for community arts, crafts and creativity. Al-Ain Theatre as well has established a permanent hub at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, offering authentic artistic and cultural events such as festivals, courses and workshops.

Al Ain, daily 10am to 8pm (Fri 2pm to 10pm), free. Tel: (03) 118 335, baitmohammedbinkhalifa.ae

Indulge in an afternoon tea at Majlis, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

For Dhs195 you can enjoy an afternoon tea session at the outdoor terrace of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi. Served on golden tiers you will enjoy a mix of savoury treats including smoked salmon and cheese sandwiches, roast chicken and avo brioche, and slow-roasted vegetables. For the sweet fans, there are scones with clotted cream, honey Madeline, pistachio and raspberry cake and more. Pick from coffee or tea to complement your afternoon treat.

Majlis, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, available daily 2pm to 6pm. Dhs195 per person. jumeirah.com

Wednesday, January 12

Enjoy a lunch break at Market Kitchen

Skip making lunch at home for a day and head to Market Kitchen. Don’t worry, it isn’t a pricy affair as you will get a three-course lunch box for just Dhs95 per person. The lunch deal also comes with a choice of coffee, tea or water. The lunch deal is available during the workweek from Sunday to Friday, 12pm to 4pm.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 12pm to 4pm. Dhs95 per person. Tel: (800) 101 101, @marketkitchenabudhabi

Thursday, January 13

Wing it at Hemmingway’s

Fly into the weekend with this pocket-friendly deal at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi. At the award-winning pub, Hemmingway’s, chicken wing fans will pay just Dhs59 for one platter of glazed wings and a brew. The deal runs daily and is available all day long. Go with mates where you can each enjoy a platter of your own to celebrate the start of the weekend.

Hemingway’s, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khubeirah, Abu Dhabi, Dhs59 per person, available daily. Tel: (02) 681 1900. @radissonbluauh

Enjoy a grilled treat at Makani Cafe

If you’re enjoying the cool Abu Dhabi weather, make the most of it and dine outdoors. One option to consider is Makani Cafe. The restaurant’s Yalla Neshwi (Let’s Grill) deal for Dhs119 will see enjoying a grilled kebab assortment or seafood served sizzling on a grill pit at your table. It takes place in a garden setting under the night sky where you can also enjoy Arabic entertainment. The deal is available on Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 9pm.

Makani Cafe, Radisson Blu Hotel and Resort, Al Ain, Dhs119 net, available Thur and Fri, Tel: (0)3 768 6666. radissonhotels.com