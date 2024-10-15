16 amazing free things to do in Abu Dhabi

Free or at least super affordable…

Unless you’re sitting on Crypto millions or packing that Jeff Bezos money, budgeting is probably a very stark reality right now. So with that in mind, these are some of our favourite free (or almost free) things to do in Abu Dhabi, especially since cooler days are here.

What are the best free things to do in Abu Dhabi?

Visit the fossil dunes

Located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba region, you’ll find a collection of truly natural wonders. The otherworldly Fossil Dunes (geo location linked) are gnarled time-forged dune ‘skeletons’ that require an SUV to access, but there is a campsite nearby if you want to take your time gawping in awe. Although, and we cannot stress this enough, you must not touch them. Despite being eons old, the site is at genuine risk of irreparable damage from irresponsible visitors.

Visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

One of Abu Dhabi’s most recognisable landmarks, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a true architectural marvel, showcasing various styles from Islamic civilizations. A symbol of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision for tolerance and diversity, this wonder houses the tomb of Sheikh Zayed the founder of the UAE. Walk around, explore, and spend as long as you need to discover and admire the mosque. You can even join one of the free guided tours to understand the mosque’s historical significance, facts, figures, and cultural relevance better. The gleaming white marble and structural grandeur will make you want to take scores of pictures, as you admire art, architecture, culture and creativity. Tickets are free but should be pre-booked online.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 9am to 10pm, Fri 9am to 12pm and 3pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 419 1919. szgmc.gov.ae

Discover the beauty of the Abrahamic Family House

Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic Family House is one of the capital’s must-visit mega projects, and it holds places of worship for the three Abrahamic religions. This Saadiyat Island-housed symbol of love, tolerance and peace is open to the public, free of charge. Just make sure you book in advance to secure a spot, so you can experience the three individual sites of worship, a mosque, a church and a synagogue, as well as the peace garden and a Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

Abrahamic Family House, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tues to Sun 10am to 5pm. Tel: (0)2 657 5900. @abrahamicfh

Play sports in a park

Many of the parks in Abu Dhabi have their own free-to-use sporting facilities. But some of them go extra hard on the active attractions. The recently reopened Sheikha Fatima Park on the Corniche for example is positively brimming with ways to KO those Kcals. It includes a fully fitted skate park, a pet park, a splash pad area, a toddler play zone, and an indoor boulder climb attraction. You’ll also find ample shaded parking here, with a multi-story car park. Reem Central Park offers four multi-sports courts, water features, a skate park, dining facilities (including 800Pizza, Jelly Belly ice cream and Taqado) beach sports, canal walks and playgrounds. It also has a stunning mural to the late, great basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Enjoy a beach day

With an average of 1,052 days of sun each year (we guesstimated, don’t look it up), Abu Dhabi has always been a strong pull for beach seekers around the world. There’s also the fact that Abu Dhabi itself is made up of sandy islands, meaning — ratios, there’s more surface area shoreline to top up that tan than your average beach destination. And there are some spectacular public beaches dotted across the many coastal areas of our emirate, but some of our favourites include: Saadiyat Island public beach, there really is no stretch of shimmering sand in the UAE quite like it, rugged dunes, native turtles and dolphins, turquoise waters, and wave swells — it really is a straight 10; Corniche beach is super convenient for Downtown dwellers, and packed with family friendly activities as well as a smorgasbord of dining options; Al Bateen beach is nearly 1km stretch of blue flag sandy lushness, there’s a playground and several sport courts to keep you and the little ones entertained too; finally, the newcomer — Hudayriyat public beach, in addition to the forever-blue horizon, highly Insta-appropriate Hudayriyat sign, and gym equipment — you have the island’s whole world of leisure, dining, and entertainment facilities within walking distance.

Visit Al Ain’s verdant oasis

If you’re looking for green, Al Ain AKA ‘The Garden City’ is a pretty good place to start. This 1,200-hectare desert oasis is found in the middle of Al Ain and attained UNESCO World Heritage status in 2011. It contains more than 147,000 date palms, trees bearing mangos, oranges, bananas, figs and jujube. With its whimsical shaded pathways beneath fractal canopies it’s a place that provides a shuddering contrast to the urban jungle of Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. There’s also an Eco-Centre that offers insight into the conservation efforts at the oasis, and a look back at its history.

Al Ain, open daily 9am to 5pm. Tel: (03) 711 8251, take a virtual tour at visitabudhabi.ae

Check out Abu Dhabi’s salt lakes

Abu Dhabi’s Salt Lakes took Instagram by storm last year. Bloggers, influencers and the naturally curious headed out to their location near Al Wathba Wildlife Reserve, to capture snaps with the narrow pastel green lakes filled with crystalline lily pad features. You can find the exact location on Google Maps, but getting there isn’t easy. Take an SUV, take snacks and back up supplies, tell someone where you are going, do not litter, and make sure you’re all fuelled up. We promise it’s worth it.

Have a picnic in a park

Life really can be a picnic if you focus on the little things that make you happy. And one of those things should undoubtedly be picnics with your besties. Abu Dhabi operates a patchwork of mini green oases where you can spread your blanket and break bread with your nearest and dearest, and it just so happens that the Department of Municipality and Transport (DMT) has just dropped a list of 38 parks across the emirate where you can add a side of barbecue to your alfresco festival. Our pick of the picnic spots is Khalifa Park, which also operates soothing water features. It also has an aquarium, Maritime Museum, a library and its own splash park.

Go for a walk along Abu Dhabi’s ‘other Corniche’

Abu Dhabi has just opened a brand new waterfront promenade, Al Gurm Corniche — and it has far more than simply (cor)niche appeal. Its shaded walkways and Mangrove National Park views are open seven days a week, 24 hours each day and dotted with engaging opportunities to rest, get fit, or learn about the local area and its inhabitants. There’s a cycle track; three outdoor gym-style exercise platforms; kayaking adventures; areas designated for alfresco yoga sessions; a range of food and beverage outlets; overwater cargo net chill stations that are perfect for getting lost in the pages of a riveting read. There are also nodes dedicated to edutainment — with activities including water play, swings and installations that teach kids about tidal movements, nature and gravity; binoculars to peer into the green beyond in search of fascinating forna; there are historical hubs, filled with fascinating facts about the region’s past and local ecology; and also fun-filled play areas.

Al Gurm Corniche is located along Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, next to Anantara Eastern Mangroves. Find out more at @algurmcorniche

Immerse yourself in nature at the Al Wathba reserve

The reserve re-opened on January 1 2021 and is a great place for families and children to take a wander through some real undeveloped UAE habitat. It’s primarily known for its large population of shocking pink flamingos but is home to more than 250 species of birds, 37 plant species and a wide range of aquatic life. Some of which were discovered here — completely new to science, and yet more that may be unique to this region. The reserve is free to visit and open from Tuesday to Saturday from 8am until 6pm (last entry is at 4pm). Read more here.

Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, Directions: Take the E22 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road and connect with the E30 Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Truck Road, then follow signs for the reserve, open Tue to Sat, 8am to 6pm, free entry. ead.gov.ae

Pop in to Al Ain’s camel market

You’ll find this dromedary expo about 15 minutes outside of downtown Al Ain. The camel is of central importance to the UAE story, and their trade still takes place in these bustling market places today. Lucky guests might get the opportunity to see camels flexing their A-game in demonstrations of racing pedigree. You’ll have to brave some pretty formidable scents, but it’s rare to find examples of traditional Middle Eastern life, this authentic and open to the public. It also affords a perhaps unmatched opportunity to catch a candid camel selfie.

Al Ain, daily 6am to 7pm (although most of the trading happens first thing). visitabudhabi.ae