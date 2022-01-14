SEHA mega drive-throughs now open for PCR-ing 14 hours a day, seven days a week…

The SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) drive-through Covid-19 testing centres that have been such an important part of the counter-pandemic efforts, will now be open longer.

The operating hours for all of SEHA’s Covid-19 drive-through PCR testing centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now open seven days a week from 8am to 10 pm.

SEHA operates testing locations across the emirate include: Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Manhal, Al Shamkha, Al Madina, Rabdan, as well as in Al Ain’s Asharej, Al Hili, Al Sarouj and Al Aamerah.

To book your test, track down your nearest location or to simply find out more, download the SEHA app (available on Apple and Google stores), you can also call them directly on (800) 50, or visit the seha.ae website. For emergencies, SEHA also operates a network of 24 hour

This move comes as a new wave of Covid-19 and its variants are spreading in locations across the world. Frequent testing is one of the most important and effective tools in keeping the population safe.

Drive through testing is one of the approved methods for close contact and quarantine testing. Those testing positive (red Alhson status), after following mandated quarantine (10 days), you will need two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart taken through Seha drive through services, before you can end quarantine.

For more information on when you need to conduct PCR tests, and for the most up to date rules regarding entry to the emirate, as well as public spaces within it, check out our guide.

Images: Getty