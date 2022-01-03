5 art exhibitions in Dubai to check out in January 2022
Schedule in time to soak in some art…
If you want to get creative this year but are not sure where to start? Why not visit some art exhibitions in Dubai for a dose of inspiration?
We’ve listed out a number of exhibitions taking place throughout the city, but make sure you bookmark this page as we will keep adding to it when we receive news of new art events and exhibitions taking place.
Here are 5 art exhibitions in Dubai to check out this January
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Where: Oblong Gallery
When: Until January 31, 2022
Love the tale of Pinocchio? This exhibition at Oblong Gallery by Italian artist Antonio Nocera is one to check out. As a child, the classic story teaches us why it’s important to not lie. But, artist Antonio sees Pinocchio as one who only speaks the truth and never lies. And it’s not just the little wooden boy with a long nose you’ll see in the exhibition. There’s also butterflies and fairies, all created out of sand, sawdust, glass and more.
Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary
The silver screen and beyond
Where: Masterpiece Gallery 3
When: Until January 31, 2022
Not exactly an art exhibition but one you should visit nonetheless. Masterpiece Fine Art, Dubai has launched its third gallery in December in Wafi City the exhibition features images of Hollywood legends including Al Pacino, Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and many more, captured by fashion and film photographers from over the decades. Go on a journey through the different eras of Hollywood with images taken by British photographer Terry O’Neill, discover the fashion industry with Markus Klinko, an award-winning, international fashion and celebrity photographer, and revel in the iconic works of George Rodger – renowned war photojournalist.
Gallery Three (Unit 812, First Floor), Masterpiece Fine Art Dubai Gallery, Wafi City, Oud Metha, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 324 4555. masterpieceart.co.uk/dubai
Sleepwalk
Where: Green Art Gallery, Dubai,
When: Until January 31, 2022
The works of art here by Ana Mazzei takes a look at the half-seen consciousness of waking sleep. You’re in the world, but not quite. Your visit to the exhibition will take you on an entire journey from the second you walk through a semi-transparent black curtain until everything comes into proper full view with freestanding works in abstract shapes that you can possibly only dream of.
Read more about the exhibition here.
Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 346 9305. gagallery.com
I Thought the Streets Were Paved with Gold
Where: Jameel Arts Centre
When: Until February 13, 2022
This is the first solo exhibition is by the revered, late Filipina artist Pacita Abad bringing together exuberant signature works – from her colourful trapunto embroideries to major paintings. The exhibition will take visitors on a compelling journey from Manila to Hong Kong, via New York, Sanaa and beyond.
Jameel Arts Centre at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org
Higher Than The Sun
Where: Volery Gallery
When: Until January 11, 2022
This group exhibition features pieces inspired by the song Higher Than the Sun by Primal Scream. The artwork captures moments of solemn peace whether it is in the stillness of time over the hill with two figures dancing under blue skies; the ecstasy of a warm meal fulfilling our cravings; a caveman returning with his victories; water running and childhood memories playing and more. The exhibition serves as a reminder to stop and appreciate the moment, live in today and leave tomorrow’s worries for when they come. RSVP on info@volerygallery.com.
Volery Gallery, Maze Tower, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 504 6420. @volerygallery
Images: Supplied/Instagram