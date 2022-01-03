The Adventures of Pinocchio

Where: Oblong Gallery

When: Until January 31, 2022

Love the tale of Pinocchio? This exhibition at Oblong Gallery by Italian artist Antonio Nocera is one to check out. As a child, the classic story teaches us why it’s important to not lie. But, artist Antonio sees Pinocchio as one who only speaks the truth and never lies. And it’s not just the little wooden boy with a long nose you’ll see in the exhibition. There’s also butterflies and fairies, all created out of sand, sawdust, glass and more.

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary

The silver screen and beyond

Where: Masterpiece Gallery 3

When: Until January 31, 2022

Not exactly an art exhibition but one you should visit nonetheless. Masterpiece Fine Art, Dubai has launched its third gallery in December in Wafi City the exhibition features images of Hollywood legends including Al Pacino, Harrison Ford, Sean Connery, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe and many more, captured by fashion and film photographers from over the decades. Go on a journey through the different eras of Hollywood with images taken by British photographer Terry O’Neill, discover the fashion industry with Markus Klinko, an award-winning, international fashion and celebrity photographer, and revel in the iconic works of George Rodger – renowned war photojournalist.

Gallery Three (Unit 812, First Floor), Masterpiece Fine Art Dubai Gallery, Wafi City, Oud Metha, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 324 4555. masterpieceart.co.uk/dubai

Sleepwalk

Where: Green Art Gallery, Dubai,

When: Until January 31, 2022

The works of art here by Ana Mazzei takes a look at the half-seen consciousness of waking sleep. You’re in the world, but not quite. Your visit to the exhibition will take you on an entire journey from the second you walk through a semi-transparent black curtain until everything comes into proper full view with freestanding works in abstract shapes that you can possibly only dream of.