As if we weren’t spoilt enough for food options…

No matter what it is you’re craving, the UAE food offerings will never let you down and the new restaurants just keep on coming. Here to add to the expanding list is C3 (Creating Culinary Community) who will be bringing celebrity-endorsed restaurants to UAE this year.

The two restaurants to keep a watchful eye on is Krispy Rice, and Kumi. The food is so good, celebrities including Cindy Crawford, Jon Bonjovi, Jaden Smith, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Diplo and Paris Hilton are massive fans.

Krispy Rice will bring sophisticated restaurant creations and convenience together as a dining experience you can enjoy from the comfort of home. It will deliver fresh delicious flavors with a Cali-twist and its US restaurant has some pretty kawaii (cute) packaging which we hope to see here in UAE, too.

Kumi offers up Japanese street food and bar snacks with a menu packed with items you can share (meaning, more options to try). The restaurant in Los Angeles offers nigiri, temaki and a signature nori taco.

We don’t know the exact opening dates but as soon as we know, we shall pass on the news.

Can’t wait to fill your belly?

Try one of these C3 restaurants which are already open and offering some mouth-watering food options.

There’s Umami Burger which serves up gourmet burgers and shareable sides. It has secured a spot in the best restaurant lists and won the best burger of the year as voted for by GQ Magazine. The celebrity favourite brand’s name refers to umami flavour. @umamiburgerme

If you’re a fan of chicken, Sam’s Crispy Chicken should be your next meal. The fast-casual dining concept offers up delicious spicy Southern-fried chicken treats. Popular dishes include Sam’s Crispy chicken sandwich, the BBQ sandwich, Caesar chicken sandwich, Chik’n Wings, mac n’ cheese, and more. @samscrispychickenme

There’s also In a Bun, which surprise surprise, offers up burgers including beef and southern fried chicken. The Other Side is another American restaurant offering up delicious chicken sandwiches (aka burgers).

You can place your order from these brands via delivery apps including, Deliveroo, Zomato, Talabat, and Careem.

Images: Supplied