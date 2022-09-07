Here’s where to make the most of the gorgeous Dubai sunshine…

Now that summer is over and we’re heading back outdoors again, where better to head than a gorgeous new alfresco restaurant? From beachside dining to front row at the Dubai Fountain show, here are 7 gorgeous new spots to gather your foodie crew at.

Kyma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Alongside a Grecian-inspired beach club, Kyma on Palm West Beach is also home to an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand. It’s shaded by a large canopy and offers diners some gorgeous sea views. Promising authentic Greek flavours with wider Mediterranean influence, expect to order crowd-pleasers like sushi, fresh salads and zesty ceviches.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant. @kymabeachdubai

Byron Bathers

Taking inspiration from Australia’s celebrity hotspot, Byron Bay, this new concept promises to be an all-occasions spot, inviting diners to a trio of concepts. There’s the main restaurant and terrace, Byron’s Bar & Bistro; the all-alfresco Ulu’s Oyster bar; and Tigerlily’s Beach, where you’ll find loungers, deck chairs and even a play area for the little ones. Inside, decor is light and airy, with an easy going, surf-style aesthetic. Think preppy blue and white stripes, a hefty shot of greenery, all with a distinct family-friendly vibe. Outdoors, there’s a tropical garden feel, with a whitewashed beer garden style set-up, as well as terrace tables sat neatly under the shade of Byron’s many Santorini-style umbrellas.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah 12pm to 12am Mon to Fri, 8am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 323 7378. @byronbathersclub

Playa

Positioning itself as more than just another addition to the daytime tan-topping scene at The Club, the team behind Playa have put a strong emphasis on giving a true taste of Peru to diners. As well as a vibrant restaurant indoors, Playa is home to an expansive alfresco terrace, where diners can catch-up with their toes in the sand, a mix of DJ beats and the sound of the sea providing a welcome soundtrack. At the helm of the kitchen, chef Carlo Valentino has created a menu of Nikkei and Peruvian dishes that features a selection of ceviches and tiraditos, salads meats from the robata and josper, plus an array of more meaty mains. While Playa may be a beach club, but the restaurant is a dining destination in its own right.

Playa, The Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)50 504 4506, @playadubai

Peaches & Cream

Looking for a family-friendly restaurant where you can tuck into tasty dishes while the little ones soak up the sea air? Make Peaches & Cream your new weekend hangout, the new retro, Miami-inspired restaurant on The Palm’s shoreline. Outside, perch up under one of the pink striped parasols and dine on a Mediterranean menu of pizza, paella and fresh seafood in the sunshine. Weekend breakfasts also cater to the early risers looking to maximise their Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Peaches & Cream, Shoreline 1, Palm Jumeirah, 8am to 12am, daily. Tel: (052) 947 4552, @peachesandcreamdxb

Urla

Downtown hotspot URLA has one of the most enviable spots in the area for watching the Dubai Fountain show. Housed in Address Downtown, it’s got an oh-so-Instagrammable central bar complete with an impressive art installation – a dazzling tree of lights. An overgrown juniper bonsai, the incredible tree stands an impressive 18 foot tall and 20 foot wide and is one of only a handful of similar creations in the world. By day, guests at URLA will see a towering yet dormant Bonsai Tree but by night, the tree comes to life, with more than 11,000 individually addressable, full-colour LEDs turning each of its 1,000 leaves changing colour to the sounds and rhythm of the music. Come camera ready.

Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997 @urla

Tamoka

Inspired by the Antilles, Latin America and the Caribbean, this sprawling venue boasts a beautiful restaurant, outdoor terrace and a beach bar. Tamoka‘s interiors are striking, with a boho-chic island vibe throughout, and fully-opened windows allow even guests sitting indoors to bask in the warm sea breeze. As you enter, you’re wowed by a huge tree stretching up through the central bar which is adorned with whimsical glowing lights. There’s also an open kitchen and a ceviche counter so you can watch the skilled chefs at work.

Tamoka and Cana by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, on the beach of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 1am. @tamokadubai