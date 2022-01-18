Sponsored: Bar Buci boasts a huge alfresco terrace and sea views…

On the hunt for a new date night spot with maximum wow-factor? Run, don’t walk, to the new Bar Buci at Jumeirah Al Qasr and discover an elegant Parisian-inspired cocktail bar with a vintage jazz vibe.

Inspired by Rue de Buci that lies in the heart of Paris Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Bar Buci boasts stunning interiors with a sophisticated vibe, and a large outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf.

With attention to details paid in every aspect, the marble bar is highlighted by large crystal hanging lights, while leather seating provides a comfortable spot to enjoy the lively ambience. Outside, you’ll be treated to a mesmerising view from the vast terrace, where you can enjoy the sunset from a cosy booth.

There’s a live band on every Friday and Saturday, in addition to live DJ on Saturdays from 4pm to 7pm. On the menu you’ll find a selection of French bites such as croquettes au boeuf bourguignon, braised beef with a shallot aioli, croque monsieur au chou fleu with reblochon cheese and veal ham, tatake de thon, seared tuna in a shiitake vinaigrette, terrine de foie gras served on toast and a pain au homard, lobster rolls with sriracha slaw.

The cocktails are prepared by a team of expert mixologists, so you’ll be in safe hands as you sample your way through the innovative list. Signature drinks include creative concoctions such as Rodin’s ‘The Kiss’, Le Chat Noir and Le Tabou.

Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @barbucidubai