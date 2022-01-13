This applies to all public and private schools, colleges and universities…

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, has extended the current home learning mandate for all public and private schools, colleges and universities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by one week, ending January 21.

This is of course all part of a cohesive programme of precautionary measures to keep children, teachers, education services staff and the general public safe from Covid-19, and its emerging variants.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved an extension of remote learning for one week from 17 January, 2022 to enable all education facilities to be fully prepared for a safe return for students. pic.twitter.com/kwVDD4zzed — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 12, 2022

The original remote learning order came into effect on January 3, 2022 at the start of the new school term and covered the period up until January 14, 2022. This extension begins on January 17 and will end on January 21, prior to which point the appropriate risk assessments will be conducted by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, and either the order will end, or a new extension will be announced.

After the home learning requirement ends

On return for the new semester, all students will be required to obtain a negative PCR test result taken no more than 96 hours before the first day.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has also advised that the green traffic system will also be implemented for parents using the AlHosn app to enter educational facilities.

