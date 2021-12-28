Just in…

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has just announced that schools in Abu Dhabi will shift to distance learning during the first two weeks of the second semester, starting from January 3.

قطاع التعليم: في إطار متابعة تطورات الوضع ولتسهيل العودة الآمنة للمدارس، نود الإعلان بأنه قد تقرر تحويل الدراسة في دولة #الإمارات إلى نظام التعليم عن بُعد خلال أول أسبوعين من الفصل الدراسي الثاني ابتداءً من الثالث من يناير المقبل.#يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/lzxxh0ts8M — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 28, 2021

When students return to school for the new semester, all students will be required to obtain a negative PCR test result taken no more than 96 hours before the first day.

NCEMA added that the green traffic system will also be implemented for parents using the AlHosn app to enter educational facilities.

The NCEMA stressed that these new rules will be subjected to updates and changes based on the requirement of health authorities and the local committees and emergency, crisis and disaster teams in each emirate. The authority added that school administrators will communicate the updated information to parents.

The decision includes schools, universities and training centres.

This update from the NCEMA comes after a review of the current situation and its developments prioritizing the health and safety of students, teachers and administrative staff in educational facilities.

With regards to schools and universities that require practical applications including laboratories and clinical training in universities and training centres, it was decided to apply hybrid education.

NCEMA ended the string of announcements thanking the educational sector as well as parents and students for their continued support in implementing the directives to ensure public health. It was once again stressed that all preventive measures need to be followed.

Update on Dubai schools

An update announced by Knowledge and Human Development (KHDA) stated that private schools in Dubai will remain open.

However, it added that extracurricular activities, gatherings and school trips will be suspended. will be discontinued. Canteens as well will be closed for the first two weeks of the semester.

Images: Getty Images