In pics: Dramatic snaps of the stormy UAE weather
We’re pretty spoiled when it comes to the weather in the UAE, with an almost year-round guarantee of blue skies and sunshine. Over the past week however, we’ve had to bid a temporary farewell to our favourite outdoor activities as rain, hailstones and storms have lashed the UAE.
Here are some of the most dramatic snaps of the stormy UAE weather…
A spine-tingling shot of the Burj Khalifa
Lightening striking the sky around the Burj Khalifa
Expo 2020 saw an electrifying lightening show
A very wet Sheikh Zayed Road
All that drizzle on the windows
High up in the thick of it in Dubai Marina
Pouring down
A rainbow bringing colour to a gloomy day
