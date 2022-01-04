Emergency services came to their rescue…

Following five days of heavy downpours, areas of Ras Al Khaimah experienced extreme flooding on January 3, 2022. As a result, some residents got stuck in dangerously high levels of rain water, and had to be rescued by helicopter.

Weather Instagram account Storm AE shared a video of two UAE residents being saved by the emergency services. The clip shows the residents standing on their car while a large black helicopter hovers above them in a bid to get close enough.

The caption said: “Rescuing people stranded in the valleys of Jebel Jais Road in Ras Al Khaimah”. Further details were not provided.

Also in Ras Al Khaimah, Jebel Jais was closed due to dangerous weather conditions which lead to a large waterfall scaling down the mountain. 1484 by Puro, the restaurant at the top of Jebel Jais, had to remain shut for the past two days as the road leading up to the venue was blocked.

How long will the rain continue for?

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts a few more days of turbulent weather. The latest forecast suggests that today will be the last of the rainfall, however the rest of the week shows cloudy, dusty skies and strong winds, as well as rough seas.

By Friday afternoon the skies should clear up a bit, with an increase in temperatures, which will continue into Saturday.

Stay safe on the roads…

