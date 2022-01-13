Sponsored: Your little ones will love this…

Looking out for a spot to spend time with the family this January? Dubai Festival City Mall is the place to be as it will be home to a number of iconic characters that children adore.

Some of the popular ones include Dora the Explorer, Paw Patrol’s Marshall and Chase, Shimmer and Shine and more. You will also see Nickelodeon characters such as the funny SpongeBob SquarePants. All of these characters will take to the stage for a one-of-a-kind Nickelodeon Rocks! show guaranteed to delight both children and adults. The daily shows take place from 12pm to 9pm until January 16.

Little ones will not only get to dance to the catchy tunes during this time, but they will have a chance to meet the characters. To partake in the meet and greet, you will have to spend a minimum of Dhs300 at Dubai Festival City Mall – so hang on to those receipts. You will walk home with some cool photo memories.

It’s also worth pointing out that the more you spend at Dubai Festival City Mall, the more chances you have at winning one of two Lexus cars this Dubai Shopping Festival.

There will also be themed games and activities which little ones can enjoy until January 26. They can learn to be brave firefighters with Paw Patrol’s Marshall, learn about road safety with Chase, create art and craft with Dora the Explorer, and much more.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall stated, ‘The Nickelodeon Rocks! show is a fantastic addition to our Dubai Shopping Festival entertainment line-up. Packed with delightful characters and rich, imaginative worlds, the mega-popular performers will turn the Dubai Festival City stage into a world of unforgettable stories.’

While you’re there, you may as well pay a visit to Ripe Night Market at Dubai Festival City Mall waterfront. Visitors will be able to shop at homegrown businesses and brands from fashion to jewellery, arts, homeware and much more. There will also be entertainment and plenty of spots to refuel with food by homegrown heroes. The night market runs daily from 4pm to 10pm.

Nickelodeon Rocks!, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. daily 12pm to 9pm until Jan 26. dubaifestivalcitymall.com