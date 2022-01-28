What will it be with week? Comedy, Action, Drama, Action or Crime?

Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide to all the movies out in UAE this week.

22 movies to look forward to watching in 2022

Nightmare Alley

When down-on-his-luck, Stanton Carlisle endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena and her has-been mentalist husband, Pete at a travelling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe

Genre: Crime (15+)

Fortress

Robert, a retired CIA agent, lives at a secret resort in the woods. One day, his estranged son drives to the camp for a visit — but he’s followed by Robert’s old nemesis, Balzary. As the site is besieged by Balzary’s attack squad, father and son retreat to a high-tech bunker. But are its steel walls and advanced weapons powerful enough to match Balzary’s bloodthirsty plans for revenge?

Starring: Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Jesse Metcalfe

Genre: Action (PG15)

Best Sellers

Lucy Stanbridge has inherited her father’s publishing house, but the ambitious would-be editor has nearly sunk it with failing titles. She discovers she is owed a book by Harris Shaw, a reclusive, cantankerous, booze-addled author who originally put the company on the map decades earlier. In a last-ditch effort to save it, Lucy and Harris release his new book and embark on a tour from hell that changes them both in ways they didn’t expect.

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Michael Caine, Ellen Wong

Genre: Comedy (PG15)

Warhunt

A US Army plane flies over Germany’s Black Forest in 1945. It’s suddenly enveloped by a swarm of crow feathers. As the aircraft plummets toward the ground, the airmen glimpse the feathers converging to form a ‘mysterious woman in black’.

Starring: Mickey Rourke, Jackson Rathbone, Robert Knepper

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

C’mon C’mon

Johnny is an emotionally stunted and softspoken radio journalist who travels the country interviewing a variety of kids about their thoughts concerning their world and their future. Then Johnny is saddled with caring for his young nephew Jesse. Jesse brings a new perspective and, as they travel from state to state, effectively turns the emotional tables on Johnny.

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman

Genre: Drama (PG14)

C.I.Ape

Agent Bondi James and a talking chimp embark on a dangerous mission to Wolfhound Island to stop Alpha Dog’s plans for world domination.

Starring: Sophia Alongi, Skip Schwink, Medelyn Kientz

Genre: Comedy (PG)

