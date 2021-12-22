Here are a select few to put in your diaries…

There’s plenty of cinematic joy to look forward to over the next 12 months, with sharp-edged dramas, ambitious blockbusters and, yes, several reboots ahead…

January

Morbius

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

The 355

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Five tough as nails women band together to stop a global organisation from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the world into total chaos.

Scream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Twenty-five years after a streak of murders shocked the town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting teenagers.

The King’s Daughter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Follows King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan) in a tale of how the French monarch tries to achieve immortality by stealing the life force from a mermaid.

February

Death on the Nile

Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

DOG

Two former army rangers – one man (Channing Tatum) and a canine – hit the Pacific Coastal road together against their will to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, they’ll drive each other crazy, break a small handful of laws, and narrowly evade death.

Uncharted

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), a descendant of explorer Sir Francis Drake, goes on a quest to seek the lost treasure of El Dorado.

March

Downton Abbey: A New Era

The show’s combination of likeable characters, real struggles and posh soirées hits the big screen again, this time shifting the family to the South of France. Oo la la.

The Batman

It’s Batman (Robert Pattinson) in his early years as he struggles to balance rage with righteousness while investigating a disturbing mystery that’s terrorised Gotham.

PS-Read our What’s On exclusive interview with the leads next month.

May

DC League of Super Pets

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Krypto the Super-Dog (The Rock) and Superman (John Krasinski) are best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime. When Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag pack – a hound, pig, turtle and squirrel – to master their own powers and help him rescue his bestie.

Legally Blonde 3

Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) returns in an all-new female empowerment adventure.

June

Where the Crawdads Sing

Deserted by her family, a young woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones) raises herself alone in the marshes outside of her small town. When her former boyfriend is found dead, she becomes the prime suspect for his murder.

Lightyear

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A sci-fi action-adventure and the origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. The film reveals how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we know today.

Top Gun: Maverick

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After more than 30 years of service, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, training a new squad of graduates for a dangerous mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice.

Jurassic World Dominion

Picks up on the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom when dinosaurs escaped captivity and into the rest of the world.

July

Thor: Love and Thunder

Love, romance and a new female Thor as Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman return for more hammer time.

September

Mission Impossible 7

Megastars and killer stunts as Tom Cruise returns as action spy Ethan Hunt for the seventh instalment of this never-ending franchise.

October

Hocus Pocus 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Sanderson sisters are back with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their 1993 classic characters Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson.

November

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The sequel continues to explore the incomparable world of Wakanda. It marks the first time we’ve returned to Wakanda since the tragic death of the film’s star Chadwick Boseman.

Pinocchio

A living puppet, with the help of a cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as his conscience, must prove himself worthy to become a real boy in a musical remake of the Disney animated classic.

December

Avatar 2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Avatar 2 will be set three years after the first film and focus on the lives of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Zaldana) as they explore the other moons of Polyphemus.

Super Mario Bros

An animated feature based on the popular Super Mario Bros. video game starring Chris Pratt as Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi.