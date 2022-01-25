Operating now…

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) drive-through Covid-19 testing centres have been such an important part of the counter-pandemic efforts, and there are now 16 more new locations across the emirate to choose from.

This news joins last week’s announcement that their operating hours were being extended. The operating hours for all of SEHA’s Covid-19 drive-through PCR testing centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are now open seven days a week from 8am to 10 pm.

The new drive-through centres will be split between Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Abu Dhabi

Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Manhal, Al Shamkha, Al Madina and Rabdan.

Al Ain

Asherej, Al Hili, Al Sarouj, and Al Aamerah.

Al Dhafra

Madinat Zayed (wedding hall parking), Liwa, Ghayathi, Marfa, Dalma and Sila.

To book your test, track down your nearest location or to simply find out more, download the SEHA app (available on Apple and Google stores), you can also call them directly on (800) 50, or visit the seha.ae website. For emergencies, SEHA also operates a network of 24 hour

This move comes as a new wave of Covid-19 and its variants are spreading in locations across the world. Frequent testing is one of the most important and effective tools in keeping the population safe.

Drive through testing is one of the approved methods for close contact and quarantine testing. Those testing positive (red Alhson status), after following mandated quarantine (10 days), you will need two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart taken through SEHA drive through services, before you can end quarantine.

For more information on when you need to conduct PCR tests, and for the most up to date rules regarding entry to the emirate, as well as public spaces within it, check out our guide.

