One of the Corniche’s most treasured leisure gems is back…

The Sheraton has been an entertainment and vacation mainstay in Abu Dhabi for four decades, but it temporarily closed recently to go under the revamp knife.

Those famous doors are once again open for guests, diners, fun-seekers and now, thanks to one of the sparkling new upgrades, those in search of spa day serenity.

Yes, this new ‘Sheraton 2.0’ operating system comes with a built-in Health Club & Spa offering fitness gains, luxurious relaxation journeys and indulgent treatments, all orchestrated by expert practitioners of human wellness.

That’s not all that’s shiny and new. Introducing Le Bistrot — offering a festival line-up of fine French dining. Amadeus is another fresh food and beverage venue that’s not quite ready yet, but will be opening at the Sheraton soon.

Popular returning bars and restaurants include the award-winning British bar, Tavern Pub; the gorgeous boho waterfront venue, B Lounge Beach Bar; and Flavours — the all-day dining restaurant, which has itself had a bit of a makeover.

Talking about the relaunch, Ziad El Khoury, Vice President of Hotel Operations said: “We are thrilled to announce the re-opening of the distinguished Sheraton Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche following its full renovation as part of Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company’s commitment to continuously elevate guest’s experiences and offerings whilst ensuring the familiar comforts of the brand. A fusion of old-world charm and modern age culture the hotel provides a place you’ll feel instantly at home whether travelling for business or leisure”.

Abu Dhabi Corncihe, Al Zahiya. Tel: (02) 677 3333, @sheratonabudhabi

Images: Provided