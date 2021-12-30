There’s live entertainment, soft serve ice cream and a brownie station…

Get 2022 off to a sophisticated start with a quaint little picnic on the lawns surrounding Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saturday January 15.

A work of art

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the museum’s iconic dome roof, this family friendly picnic offers live entertainment; ice cream brownie and hot chocolate stations; and a choice between a pair of four-person picnic hampers (Dhs200 for members, Dhs230 for non-members) — all in a breezy alfresco setting.

If you don’t fancy picking up a picnic box, you can just opt for the picnic day pass (Dhs20 for members Dhs30 or non-members).

There’ll be plenty of activities for mini monets too, with arts and crafts sessions — and because you’re within a palette’s throw of, Louvre Abu Dhabi, truly — a world class museum and gallery, it’s the perfect excuse to meander through the maze of masterpieces just next door.

A work of eat

There are two options for your picnic box, Aptitude and nectar — both offering a suitably elegant collection of artisanal nibbles.

Aptitude picnic box includes

Turkey and cheese sandwiches, slow roasted tomato and labneh dip, a selection of cold cuts, a selection of crackers, a selection of cheese, strawberries, grapes, figs, dried apricot, olives, jam jar, honey, country bread, almonds and walnuts. There’s also mirzam brownies and hot chocolate vouchers.

Nectar picnic box includes

Chicken Caesar wraps, quinoa falafel wraps, herb crackers, mini almond flour blueberry muffins with almond crumble, mini chocolate chip banana bread muffins, medjool dates and almond butter, mini chocolate chip cookies, healthy fruit roll-ups, and wellness shots including orange, lemon, and apple cider vinegar.

Note: Visitors aged 16 and above must have a 48 hour PCR and show ‘green’ status on Al Hosn App to attend this event.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sat Jan 15, 2022, entry from Dhs30. Book in advance to avoid disappointment on louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Louvre Abu Dhabi