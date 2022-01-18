Find your zen with amazing views…

January is a time to take a steadier approach to life, eat well and exercise. There’s no better way to get in touch with your inner chakras than stretching it out at a yoga session. In Dubai, yoga isn’t just yoga, and two of the top sky-high spots in the city are offering morning yoga sessions with incredible views.

Address Sky View

Head downtown to the stunning Address Sky View hotel and catch the sunrise with a yoga session by the infinity pool, way up on the 54th floor. You’ll be able to gaze at stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and surrounding skyscrapers glinting in the morning sunshine. The 60-minute sessions take place every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7.30am. It’s priced at Dhs150 per person and is open to everyone aged 16 and over.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7.30am, Dhs150. Book your slot by emailing carissa@hyperionfmc.ae

Aura Skypool

Stretch it out at the world’s highest infinity pool, Aura Skypool, with its brand new wellness mornings. Classes will run bi-weekly on Fridays, with ‘Vinyasa in the Sky’ or ‘Slow Flow in the Sky’ on alternatively. Enjoy a 60 minute-session with spectacular views of Dubai, followed by a wholesome breakfast with dishes such as acai bowl, avocado on toast, or Asian brunch bowl, accompanied by coffee or tea. It’s priced at Dhs260, and is a perfect way to start the day.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays from Januar 14, 8am to 10am. auraskypool.com

Images: Social/provided