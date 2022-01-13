With annual rents starting from Dhs40,000…

Whether you’re looking for your first Dubai property to rent, or have a move on the agenda in 2022, migrating from apartment to villa living has been a huge post-pandemic real estate trend in the emirate.

There’s not only the appeal of more outdoor space – to landscape your Pinterest-perfect garden – but villas and townhouses also come with the added benefit of more space to add home offices for those that are remote working.

Though with an increase in demand comes an increase in price and according to property consultancy Asteco, there was a 19% year-on-year rise for villa rental rates in 2021. That said, there are still affordable places to rent a villa or townhouse in Dubai, with a lot of the new, suburban communities still offering three-bedroom townhouses for an entry level price of Dhs40,000 per year.

Here, some of the city’s real estate experts share their recommendations for the most affordable places to rent a villa or townhouse in Dubai.

Damac Hills 2

Entry level annual rent: Dhs40,000

What you get: A brand new 3 bedroom villa, circa 1700 square foot

What to know about the community: Dubai’s most affordable villa community, at Damac Hills 2 you can get homes for the same prices as central studio apartments. Inspired by water and sports, it’s got endless amenities including a manmade beach, water playground, jogging track and a host of sports courts.

Recommended by: Thomas Poulson, leasing director of Haus&Haus. hausandhaus.com

Dubai South

Entry level annual rent: Dhs47,000

What you get: 2-bedroom townhouse (1,200 sqft)

What to know about the community: Just minutes away from Al Maktoum International Airport and an 18 hole champion golf course, Emaar South has all the amenities one could expect from Emaar master plan communities.

Recommended by: Lynnette Sacchetto, Director of Research & Data at Property Finder. propertyfinder.ae

The Springs

Entry level annual rent: Dhs85,000 per year

What you get: A two-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse

What to know about the community: The Springs benefits from an exceptional location close to all of Dubai’s most popular areas, and several community malls. It is perfect for young families and for couples making a transition from an apartment to a villa.

Recommended by: Simon Kennedy, CEO Kennedy Property, www.kennedyproperty.com

Town Square

Entry level annual rent: Dhs100,000

What you get: A 3 bedroom townhouse, circa 2,000 square foot

What to know about the community: This is one of Dubai’s best value for money communities, teeming with family-friendly amenities. For those looking for green spaces, there’s parks spanning 154,000 square metres and no less than 16 community gardens, within which there’s an extensive network of trails.

Recommended by: Thomas Poulson, leasing director of Haus&Haus. hausandhaus.com



Mira Oasis

Entry level annual rent: Dhs100,000 per year

What you get: A modern three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse

What to know about the community: Mira is a popular gated residential community from Emaar Properties, with a community mall and lots of green space. Split between Mira 1, 2 and 3, there’s 7 different types of 3 bedroom and 3 types of 4 bedroom villa and townhouse, in varying sizes and floor plans.

Recommended by: Simon Kennedy, CEO Kennedy Property. kennedyproperty.com

Arabian Ranches

Entry level annual rent: Dhs130,000

What you get: 3 bed villa + study, opposite the pool & park

What to know about the community: First launched in 2004, Arabian Ranches is well established as being the number one gated family community in Dubai. Drawing aesthetic design from the desert, there’s a strong focus A big bonus: every sub-community has a pool and park.

Reccomended by: Andrew Johnston, founder of Standpoint Real Estate. bayut.com

Maple, Dubai Hills

Entry level annual rent: Dhs180,000

What you get: 3 bed + maids room

What to know about the community: Maple is a brand new community situated in a prime location: set between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, it provides easy access to Downtown. Townhouses in Maple are set along a network of green pathways with cycling and jogging tracks, with community playgrounds littered among them to give the area added appeal for families.

Recommended by: Chloe Cromar, Standpoint Real Estate. bayut.com