How are you handling the new workweek schedule?

When the UAE announced that it was going to shift to a new work week, aka Monday to Friday, it was met with mixed reactions. We had a few who were excited and looking forward to the change, and the rest, well… not so much.

Here are some of the tweets that had us giggling and nodding our heads in approval in the office this Friday.

1. Those feels on Thursday night hit hard… 

2. Think we all can agree with this one… 

3. So glad we’re not the only ones who feel this way…

4. Will Smith’s face sums it up perfectly…

5. Drastic change calls for drastic measures

6. Did you make it to work on time?

7. We hope you get the same support come Saturday…

8. We shall take all the luck we can get… 

9. There were a few however that took the news with a smile…

10. The rest, however, were just plain confused…

Images: Getty Images