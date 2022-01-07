How are you handling the new workweek schedule?

When the UAE announced that it was going to shift to a new work week, aka Monday to Friday, it was met with mixed reactions. We had a few who were excited and looking forward to the change, and the rest, well… not so much.

Here are some of the tweets that had us giggling and nodding our heads in approval in the office this Friday.

1. Those feels on Thursday night hit hard…

Have that weekend feeling….. oh wait! We have to work on Friday for the first time in my 10 years in Dubai. 😂🤯 #CollabUAE #workingweek #weekendvibes — Emma McCulley (@EMcCulley_) January 6, 2022

2. Think we all can agree with this one…

this saturday-sunday UAE weekend just don’t sit right with me… vry weird — nicole (@aintcoleens) January 4, 2022

3. So glad we’re not the only ones who feel this way…

This week feels so much longer with the new UAE weekend — Esther Mary Roy (@EstherMaryRoy1) January 6, 2022

4. Will Smith’s face sums it up perfectly…

5. Drastic change calls for drastic measures

I’m not used to new weekday and weekend in UAE anymore. I took Friday off.

So I’m not coming to office tomorrow. — . (@koboppy) January 6, 2022

6. Did you make it to work on time?

7. We hope you get the same support come Saturday…

This is a tweet in support of my UAE people going to work tomorrow. Hang in there guys! (My work is still on old weekend 😅). — Liliane A. (@FunkyOzzi) January 6, 2022

8. We shall take all the luck we can get…

It’s everyone’s first Friday at work here, as the UAE switched to a Sat/Sun weekend. A very strange feeling. Good luck everybody! — MintyMat (@MintyMat) January 7, 2022

9. There were a few however that took the news with a smile…

Friday is the new Thursday! we need time to mentally adjust 😊 #workingfriday#uae #new_weekend — loubna Fawaz (@LoubnaFawaz) January 7, 2022

10. The rest, however, were just plain confused…

