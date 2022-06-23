Wondering when the next public holiday is? We don’t have long to wait…

If you’re planning an outing with loved ones or making travel plans, it will be helpful to have a list of upcoming UAE public holidays. It’s been a while since the Eid Al Fitr holiday, and if you’re wondering when the next one is, well… we have good news because it’s just around the corner.

Below is a round-up of all the UAE public holidays we can expect in 2022 but do note that while these dates are not set in stone, it will help you more or less to plan your year out.

When is the next UAE public holiday?

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha falls in July and it looks like we will have another long break. Arafat day is expected to fall on July 8 and Eid Al Adha will likely be on July 9 in 2022. These dates, too are subject to the moon sighting but we should have Friday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 13 off from work.

Islamic New Year

According to the Twitter post, Islamic New Year falls on July 30 in 2022, but it’s a Saturday.

Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Al-Mawlid Al-Nabawi is listed to be on October 8, but this too falls on a Saturday.

Commemoration Day and UAE National Day

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Thursday.

Immediately after this, the UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Friday and Saturday. This means those with Saturdays and Sundays off will enjoy a four-day weekend.

As mentioned, these dates are not confirmed and we will only know for sure when the announcement is released by officials. Stay tuned to whatson.ae.

Images: Getty Images