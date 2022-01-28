Travellers must negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours before departure…

After strict restrictions on travellers entering the Philippines, there’s some good news. On Friday, January 28, the Philippine government announced that mandatory hotel quarantine is set to be scrapped for fully-vaccinated Filipinos entering the country from February 1, according to Khaleej Times.

Additionally, from February 10, entry to the Philippines will be granted to all fully-vaccinated travellers. All fully-vaccinated travellers who wish to enter the Philippines (Filipino and from other countries) will have to present a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to departure.

Travellers who are not vaccinated, are partly-vaccinated or whose vaccination status cannot be validated, will still have to undergo a ten-day mandatory quarantine at a government-approved facility. Release will be dependent on a negative result of a PCR test taken on the fifth day.

The Philippines’ traffic light system used to classify countries for entry is also being scrapped. Visa-free entry to the Philippines is available to those from several destinations including the UK, the UAE, Ireland, the US, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa and many countries in Europe.

Fully-vaccinated travellers must show proof through any of the following:

World Health Organisation international certificates of vaccination

VaxCertPH

National/state digital certificate of the government which has accepted

VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement, unless otherwise permitted by the Philippine government

The Philippine government advised all travellers to be aware of any signs or symptoms of Covid-19 that they may experience and, if concerned, report to their respective local governments.

Images: Getty