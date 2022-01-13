Don’t forget your coat…

In the UAE, we can pretty much safely rely on blue skies and sunshine, however, this winter has seen lots of rain and stormy skies. You might have to dig out those macs and jackets again, as more rainfall is forecast for next week across the UAE.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) the temperature is still set to be fair, reaching highs of between 23°C and 27°C and lows of between 9°C and 14°C in internal areas. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a little humidity and some fog formation.

#The_lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning is 8°C in Hamim (Al Dhafra Region) at 06:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/sKDLLjfgOS — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 13, 2022

Here’s the weather forecast in the UAE for the next four days…

On Friday, January 14, there’s no rainfall predicted – just some partly cloudy skies, potential humidity and a slight increase in temperatures. Light to moderate southeasterly and northeasterly winds are expected.

Rainfall is expected at the weekend, first arriving on Saturday, January 15. It’s expected to be dusty and partly cloudy to general cloud throughout the day with a chance of rainfall. Light to moderate winds are predicted to reach up to 40km/hr.

It’s much the same on Sunday, January 16, with some clouds expected and scattered rainfall in some areas. Winds of up to 40km/hr are expected to cause blowing dust and potentially reduced visibility in some areas. The sea is expected to be moderate to rough, so take care if you’re swimming.

On Monday, January 17, more rainfall is expected in some areas, with clouds and dust also predicted. Moderate to fresh Southeasterly winds especially with clouds, are predicted to cause blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility.

Images: Getty