It’s officially nearly the weekend, and if you’re thinking of heading out tonight, why not make the most of your money at a Friday night brunch which includes unlimited drinks and food?

Here are 4 new Friday brunches to try this weekend…

Ba-Boldly Asian

Gorgeous Asian restaurant Ba-Boldly Asian has just launched a brand new Friday brunch which launches on February 11. Running from 6pm to 11pm, you can tuck into Chef’s special selection of sushi, sashimi, sea bass with ponzu, pan fried black pepper beef buns, crispy wontons with pickled plum and more. Of course, no brunch would be complete without free-flowing drinks and you can enjoy them whilst listening to top tunes provided by the resident DJ.

Ba-Boldly Asian, Fairmont, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs375 house wine and beer, Dhs450 house wine, beer, selected cocktails and spirits Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @ba.boldlyasian

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen to enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225 (grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah). Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash (beef or vegan), fish and chips, vegan cottage pie, shepherd’s pie, steak and ale pie, chicken and mushroom pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Hudson’s Tavern

Start the weekend off with a bang at Hudson’s Tavern’s new evening brunch. It’s inspired by Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, and has all of the trappings of New York. Dishes include sharing-style menu includes shrimp cocktail, fresh caesar salad, Nashville hot chicken sliders with a side of crispy fries and a variety of tasty tacos. Sip on signature New York-inspired cocktails.

Hudson’s Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Fridays, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 soft beverages, Dhs395 cocktails and bubbles. Tel: (0)4 871 1016. accor.com

Sama Lounge

Check out a Latin American fiesta at Same Lounge, a rooftop bar in JBR, which will take you on a journey to Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. Dishes include chicken coxinha, a cheese bread, cassava fries and Polenta fries served with rucola mayo and garlic aioli, picanha beef sliders with spicy mayo, cajun and paprika rubbed tenderized chicken breast, barbecued beef chorizo, chicken wings, calamari rings and more. Wash it all down with unlimited drinks.

Sama Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott, JBR, Dubai, Fridays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)4 439 8888. samaloungedubai.com

