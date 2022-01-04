Saturdays are the new Fridays…

Brunch is a bonafide Dubai pastime and if you feel like you’ve tried and tested the city’s best, fear not, we’ve rounded up four brand new brunches for you to visit.

Here are 4 new brunches to try in Dubai this weekend…

Friday

Hudson’s Tavern

Start the weekend off with a bang at Hudson’s Tavern’s new evening brunch. It’s inspired by Sex in the City’s Carrie Bradshaw, and has all of the trappings of New York. Dishes include sharing-style menu includes shrimp cocktail, fresh caesar salad, Nashville hot chicken sliders with a side of crispy fries and a variety of tasty tacos. Sip on signature New York-inspired cocktails.

Hudson’s Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Fridays, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs295 soft beverages, Dhs395 cocktails and bubbles. Tel: (0)4 871 1016. accor.com

Saturday

Address Fountain Views

Address Fountain Views has a new Lush Brunch at The Restaurant on the 14th floor of the hotel which ticks all the boxes for a cool relaxing brunch. The venue is a smorgasbord of impressive Dubai sights including the Dubai Fountain that will vie for your attention as shoulder swaying live jazz music fills the air. There are 15 live food stations serving up different types of cuisine and a live BBQ station too. For fans of seafood, there’s a sushi station and other seafood delights including oysters, king prawn and more. Pool access is included too.

The Restaurant, Address Fountain Views, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Saturdays from 12.00pm to 4pm, pool access from 10am to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs147.50 children ages 6-11, under 5s free. Tel: (0)4 245 8888. addresshotels.com

Basta

You might also like 10 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: Jan 21 to 23

Enjoy your brunch out on the terrace overlooking the Dubai Canal at sleek restaurant Basta. You’ll be able to taste dishes from some of St. Regis Downtown’s top restaurants. such as Italian-inspired bites from Basta, Mediterranean flavors from Bleu Blanc, and fine pastries and desserts from The Library. A live jazz band and DJs will elevate the experience.

Basta, St. Regis Downtown, Dubai, Saturdays, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs350 soft beverages, Dhs450 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 512 5555 or visit stregisdowntowndubai.com

Cleo

The Hyde Hotel Dubai is coming in with another fabulous evening brunch, this time on Saturday evenings. This chic Mediterranean restaurant is a beautiful spot for a brunch with friends, and it also has an outdoor terrace overlooking the Dubai Canal. The cuisine is Eastern Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a Levantine twist, and you can make your way through hot and cold mezze, followed by mains such as chicken shish tawouk skewer, and desserts including a baklava tower.

Hyde Hotel Dubai, Saturdays, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 871 1016. accor.com

Images: Social/provided