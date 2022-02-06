Make the most of the gorgeous weather…

It’s officially hump day which means we’re allowed to start thinking about the weekend. If you’re currently mulling over plans, let us stop you right there with this list of fabulous new outdoor brunches because, well, they’re some of the best things about this city.

Bar Du Port

Hot new venue Bar Du Port is bringing in a strong brunch crowd just a few weeks after its launch. This outdoor brunch takes place from 1pm to 5pm on Saturdays, and at Dhs360 for the house drinks package (inclusive of wine, prosecco, spirits, beer and cocktails) it’s reasonably priced compared to some other Dubai brunches. Menu highlights include chicken pops with truffle sauce, marinated shrimp skewers, basil pesto risotto and Australian beef tenderloin. Listen to the DJ’s tunes as you gaze out across impressive yachts docked at the harbour.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs290 soft, Dhs360 house, Dhs460 premium, Dhs560 premium and inclusive of champagne. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Garden of Dreams

Garden of Dreams is the alfresco sister to the popular new dinner and a show concept, Dream; also found in Address Beach Resort. Launching on Saturday February 19, the new hotspot presents its Daydreamer Brunch, running between 12pm and 4pm each Saturday. The brunch menu includes a spread of everyone’s favourite sharing dishes, from beef carpaccio and prawns tempura, burrata to pizza rucola. Mains include the likes of homemade mushroom pasta, grilled chicken sliders or the seafood risotto, while to finish you’ll enjoy a Gianduja coffee chocolate bar and strawberry meringue cheesecake.

Daydreamer Brunch, Garden of Dreams, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs280 soft, Dhs360 premium, Dhs500 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamgardendubai

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Head to Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen to enjoy dinner and three hours of unlimited drinks and live music for Dhs225 (grab a table outside next to the waterways at Madinat Jumeirah). Drinks include selected beers, spirits, wine and cocktails, and you can choose a main from authentic British dishes such as bangers and mash (beef or vegan), fish and chips, vegan cottage pie, shepherd’s pie, steak and ale pie, chicken and mushroom pie or all-day English breakfast.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs225. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Noépe

For those who love a classy affair, step into the Mediterranean at Noépe. Its newly-launched Sundaze brunch is the perfect way to end the weekend, basking in the winter sunshine. Expect live music, oysters, ceviche, lobsters, sashimi and sushi, a series of international cuisines from live cooking stations, gourmet sliders and a selection of delicious desserts, all washed down with crisp beverages.

Noépe, Park Hyatt, Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, priced from Dhs395. Tel: 04 602 1814. @noepedxb

Palazzo Versace

Spend a fabulous day out with the family at Palazzo Versace’s Amalfi Picnic Brunch, which includes pool access. Settle yourself by West Pool so you can keep an eye on the little ones as you enjoy a delectable picnic basket with cold cut sandwiches, grilled meats from the barbecue, and live music. There’s also kids’ activities for when the children get tired of the pool. Menu highlights include lobster, prawns, lamb chops and Wagyu beef burgers, fresh salads, pizza and more. Brunch is priced at Dhs250 per person and drinks are available to order a la carte.

Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Saturdays, 3pm to 8pm, Dhs250 adults, Dhs100 children aged 5 to 12, children aged 4 and under dine for free. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

If you love live DJs and top house music, you need to check out the new Cafe Mambo Ibiza brunch at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah. Running on a cool outdoor terrace in the middle of the Palm on Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm, you can enjoy a wide selection of food from the buffet, including grilled meats, sushi, pasta, salads and more. House beverages include beers, spirits, and wine, and from 5pm to 8pm you can enjoy selected beverages half price. The first 50 people to book the brunch can avail a two-for-one offer.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 ladies, Dhs350 guys. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

Social Distrikt

Vibrant new Palm Jumeirah hotspot Social Distrikt has a wallet-friendly Sunday sundowner brunch that’s perfect for seeing off the weekend in style. Bag a seat out on the terrace to enjoy the iconic Palm Jumeirah fountains. Dishes include a chef’s selection of sushi, greek salad and Doctor pepperoni pizza followed by a loaded doner kebab, chicken quesadilla, meatball spaghetti and Gambas Al Ajillo (sauteed shrimp), complete with a fresh flavourful mango sorbet and assortment of cakes. You can throw it back to the good old days with a mix of 80’s, 90’s and noughties tracks spun by the DJ.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 5pm to 9pm, Dhs150 soft, Dhs190 house. @social.distrikt

Surf Club

You might also like The best beach brunches to check out in Dubai this weekend

Surf Club (formerly known as Aprons & Hammers Beach House) has just launched an awesome new beach brunch to help you make the most of its stunning setting at Palm West Beach. The Surf’s Up Sunday brunch launches on February 13, and the ‘toes in the sand’ experience runs from 1pm to 5pm, offering guests a delicious seafood menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes. Guests can enjoy dishes such as honey-glazed short ribs, baked feta and honey, a mixed sushi platter, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and finally, sharing desserts will be served including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio. Tunes for the afternoon will be provided by John Hanlidis, Noche K and Redoxx.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. @surfclubdubai

Vero

With views of JBR and Ain Dubai, Vero’s brand new Italian brunch is a sure-fire way to spend a Saturday. Enjoy the sunshine as a saxophonist provides the perfect party atmosphere as you tuck into decadent seafood such as jumbo shrimp, octopus and mussels, followed by wild mushroom risotto, lobster calamarata, and tiramisu.

Vero, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 premium. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @verodxb

Images: Social/provided