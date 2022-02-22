Sheldon Reynolds of Earth, Wind, & Fire Experience and The Village People join Bonnie Tyler and Boney M for a night of pure musical nostalgia…

Eighties music fans, Expo 2020 Dubai is taking you back in time this weekend for a night of pure musical nostalgia, bringing four pop acts from the era to Dubai for one night only.

For Expo Street Music’s 80s Night, stars including Bonnie Tyler, Boney M, The Village People and Earth, Wind and Fire guitarist Sheldon Reynold will perform at Al Wasl Avenue this Sunday.

Unlike previous concerts, you won’t need to register for tickets for Expo Street Music. Simply head down to Al Wasl Avenue for 9pm on Sunday February 27 to enjoy an evening of performances from the quadruple hit of 80s icons. You will need to be in possession of a valid Expo 2020 ticket, which are priced at just Dhs50 for a season pass until the end of Expo in March.

On the setlist, we can expect Bonnie Tyler to be Holding Out For A Hero, The Village People to Go West, and [Let’s] Groove as Sheldon Reynold brings Earth, Wind and Fire’s Boogie Wonderland to Dubai. Maizie Williams completes the line-up, performing Boney M hits such as Daddy Cool and Rasputin.

Expo 2020 Dubai recently celebrated welcoming 15 million visits since it opened on October 1, 2021. in that time, musical performances from stars including Ellie Goulding, Alicia Keys, Armin van Buuren, Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay have all performed to sellout crowds.

Image: Getty/Expo 2020 Dubai