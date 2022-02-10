Enjoy the last 50 days of ‘The World’s Greatest Show’…

If you haven’t yet made it to Expo 2020 or you are just the world’s biggest fan of ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, there’s one more reason to go as Expo 2020 has launched a Dhs50 Season Pass Finale for the final 50 days of the exhibition.

The Season Pass Finale launched today, February 10 and from today, that and the Dh275 Premium Experience one-day pass will be the only tickets available. There’s also a ‘bring a friend’ deal, which is available from February 14 to 18, which allows Season Pass or Season Pass Finale holders to bring a guest for free, for one day only. It’s valid until February 28.

If you opt for the Dh275 Premium Experience one-day pass, you’ll experience a whole host of cool extras. These include gate fast track entry to Expo 2020, dedicated concierge, valet parking and a Garden in the Sky voucher, entry to the premium lounge and priority access to select business events.

Known to some as ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, Expo 2020 has been an unrivalled success, with 192 countries coming together to exhibit their feats in science, technology and more at their own pavilions. There is also entertainment, live performances and over 200 food and beverage outlets at the super-sized exhibition.

British music group Coldplay will be jetting into Dubai to Expo 2020 on February 15 for a live concert. It will take place at the stunning Al Wasl Plaza at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai at 9pm.The concert is part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s iconic Infinite Nights which, in the past, has seen Alicia Keys and Black Eyed Peas performing at the world’s greatest show.

You can buy your Season Pass Finale or Premium Experience one-day pass here.

Images: Expo 2020