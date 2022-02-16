Sponsored: Award-winning Chef Michael Mina will be at Mina Brasserie…

Are you one of Dubai’s many keen foodies? If the answer is yes, you might just have heard of Michelin-starred chef, Michael Mina, the man behind chic restaurant Mina’s Brasserie, in Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, as well as over 40 restaurants across the globe.

If the thought of being served brand new dishes whipped up by the man himself warms your cockles faster than a bowl of soup, Mina’s Brasserie is just where you need to be in February. Michael Mina is back in town from February 18 to 23, introducing his brand new creations to the restaurant.

For those dates, diners can book in for lunch or dinner and explore Chef Mina’s newest dishes. Michael’s modus operandi focuses on simple, yet technically excellent, cuisine. He’s known for his brasserie-style dishes with influences from the Middle East.

Mina Brasserie is a contemporary spot to enjoy a meal with friends, loved ones or business colleagues. The interiors are fresh and inviting, with white marble flooring, juxtaposed with duck egg blue seating and earthy wooden fixtures. Seating ranges from cushy booths to high bar stools.

“MINA Brasserie holds a sweet-spot in my heart as my first venture outside of the USA” said Chef Michael Mina. “I cannot imagine a more inspiring location for a restaurant than Dubai, which is such a diverse and dynamic city. When I cook in Dubai, I feel like I am cooking for the world, with people from different corners of the universe trying the cuisine that is so dear to me. It is also a pleasure to be back at my second home in Four Seasons Hotel DIFC where the hospitality is as warm as can be and second to none”.

For reservations, guests can contact MINA Brasserie by calling +971 4 506 0100 or emailing minabrasserie.dubaidifc@fourseasons.com

