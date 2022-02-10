Apple is getting a brand new (i)Pad in Abu Dhabi…

Apple has a reputation for pristine aesthetics, but, unveiled this morning — their next project in Abu Dhabi is a stunner even by their own standards.

We’re just working from these images of the iridescent hoarding at the moment but, the location really is quite special. Sat on the apex of a step pyramid fountain, between The Galleria Al Maryah and the island’s postcard waterfront.

The design of the barricade was conceived under the concept title ‘creativity shines within’, and pays homage to the pearl diving past, that’s such a poetic part of Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage.

We don’t have an opening date just yet, but with the hoarding unveiling this morning (Thursday February 10, 2022), we expect the big stage-pacing, polo-necked reveal soon.

And another one

Last month we announced that the i-Oh-yes update of the Yas Mall store would be complete for a reopening date of February 2.

You’ll find it next to The Cheesecake Factory on the first floor between Town Square and Pearl Court.

Appy days

In addition to all the latest Apple phones, computers, laptops, gadgets, gizmos, accessories and other covetous contraptions — Apple Stores are known for their Genius Bar. It’s a fancy name for what is basically tech support, but if you’ve ever had any experiences with the ladies and gentlemen that work there, you’ll fully appreciate just how apt that name actually is.

Images: Provided