A majlis quite unlike any other…

The grand ‘Palace of the Nation’, Qasr Al Watan lies at one end of the city’s main Corniche, caught between the unyielding blues of the Arabian Gulf and the chasm of skyscrapers that define the city’s skyline. It is by all measures a newcomer on the UAE’s heritage scene, having opened its ornate doors to the public in 2019, but it already commands a place amonst its most precious cultural gems.

Entry to the attractions is just Dhs6o and contained within its white granite walls, you’ll find a blend of educational and inspirational experiences — architectural masterwork; a library with storey-high book shelves; the great hall; the seat of the UAE’s cabinet; a ‘house of knowledge’ learning hub; exhbits telling the story of the nation’s rich and nuanced history.

There’s also a Palace in Motion Sound and Light show (adults Dhs25, kids Dhs12), which now takes place daily. An entertainment extravaganza that illuminates tales from the nation’s past, present and future.

New for 2022

The latest addition to Qasr Al Watan’s portfolio of wow, is Al Barza — now open to the public. Al Barza is an ‘informal’ Emirati Majlis, traditionally a space where leaders would commune with their citizens, to discuss and share wisdom on aspects of politics and community governance.

Located behind the Great Hall, the huge space can comfortably host 300 visitors, who will be able to learn about the history of the majlis and how it played a central role in the formation of the UAE’s administrational structure.

Al Ras Al Akhdar, now open daily between 10am and 6.45pm Dhs60, kids Dhs30. Book on qasralwatan.ae

Images: Provided