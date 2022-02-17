The new nightlife venue originally hails from Beirut…

Get ready Dubai, there’s a new dining and entertainment venue in town. Following its launch on Tuesday February 15, Bazaar by Caprice can be found at Meydan Grandstand.

The hot new venue originally hails from Beirut, brought to us by the team behind White Dubai and Drai’s. The open-air club will be open five nights per week, between Tuesday and Saturday and will open at 8pm and keep you partying all the way until 3am.

The signature menu features a variety of cuisines, from Greek tzatziki, tarama salata, as well as Lebanese mini burgers, lamb arayess and Ismailia creamy feta and an array of extensive sushi and maki options rolled to perfection – from Rainbow Rolls to crispy salmon.

For mains, guests can expect mains such as premium wagyu tomahawk, souvlaki skewers to a Mediterranean fusion of risotto siyadieh. Desserts are inspired by the Lebanese heritage, such as ossmallieh, aawamat and aarouss Beirut.

There’s a lively line-up throughout the week, offering a mix of both Arabic and international music options. Kicking off proceedings each Tuesday will be Dj Saeed Mrad, offering a heady mix of live Arabic music, mashups and entertainment.

Wednesday’s entertainment will be familiar to White fans, as it’s the new home of URBN ladies’ night, where guests can bop along to R&B and French music. For girls, there’s a deal including Dhs120 with unlimited drinks and three select dishes, or add on shisha and the deal is Dhs190.

There’s more Arabic music on Thursdays, with a live band and entertainment hosted by Sahrieh. Fridays are set to be big at Bazaar, with DJs playing a mix of Arabic and English tunes, as well as live entertainment. Finally, Saturday’s are all about Layali who will offer a live performance with Arabic music and entertainment.

Bazaar by Caprice, Meydan Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Tuesday to Saturday, 8pm to 3am. @bazaardxbclub

