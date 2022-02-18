Sponsored: Treat your tastebuds to something new…

British Chef Chris Naylor will be making his way to Anantara The Palm next month. The celebrated chef will be taking over two of the hotel’s best loved restaurants, for just two nights.

After studying under Albert Roux and Robert Kranenbourg, Chris Naylor ran kitchens in renowned Amsterdam restaurants La Rive and Vossius. He moved to Vermeer in 2004, which was awarded a Michelin star under his direction. Known for his focus on seasonal produce and quirky flourish, diners are sure to love his artistic flair when he visits Dubai in March.

On Tuesday March 15, join Chef Chris Naylor at Bushman’s for a signature four-course menu of flavoursome meat and fish dishes. More than just a great main though, Chef Naylor’s accompaniments are sure to wow you, after he was named Best Vegetable Chef in 2018.

Later that week on Saturday March 17, he’s back in the kitchen, this time at the Fork & Cork brunch in Crescendo. This is your chance to sample dishes straight from the menu of Vermeer, as well as plates from the rotisserie charcoal grill and speciality Saj oven.

The brunch will be curated under the watchful eye of Chef Naylor, and he’ll be on hand to answer any questions you have about the ingredients used as he hosts a live cooking station for the event.

The four course dinner on March 15 will be priced at Dhs375 per person (food only) and will run between 6pm and 11.30pm. The brunch is from Dhs375 per adult, taking place from 1pm to 4pm on March 17.

Both events are sure to sell out quick, so don’t delay and book your spot by calling (0)4 567 8888.

