Whether the craving for flavoursome Thai food hits, make a beeline to Thai Kitchen, the award-winning restaurant located in Park Hyatt Dubai.

From flavours that pop from the fresh ingredients – all of which are sourced directly from Thailand to the native chefs – all elements combine seemingly to create a true Thai experience that will satisfy the hankering.

Your meal will be prepared by the chefs at three live kitchens – one each for wok, grill and noodles. There’s even an additional kitchen dedicated to the preparation of traditional Thai desserts.

While your attention will be on the chefs creating your mouthwatering plates in the kitchen, you also have views of Dubai Creek, Marina and the skyline to keep you entertained. Want to soak in the last of the cool weather? There’s an outdoor area where you can enjoy your meal.

Dishes on the menu span from hot and cold appetizers, soups, meats that include chicken; duck; beef and more, seafood, and desserts. Classic and popular dishes include shrimp spring roll, grilled chicken satay, tom yum soup, pad Thai prawn, spicy crab curry, etc. They even have a selection of vegetarian dishes including vegetable spring roll, stir-fried flat noodles and more.

Desserts include sliced seasonal fruits – perfect to cool down your palate, Thai banana fritters and more.

Here are some of the new offers available at Thai Kitchen

Siam Discovery

Want some family time? Siam Discovery offers a three-course family-style sharing menu offering up classic dishes and all-time favourites.

For the standard package, it’s Dhs225 per person and for premium, it’s Dhs325. A minimum of two people are required if you want to avail of this deal.

Siam Discovery is available daily from 6.30pm to 11pm. The deal is valid until April 30.

Winter Cocktails

If you just want after-work drinks, you can enjoy three-selected Thai-inspired cocktails for Dhs155.

It’s available daily from 6.30pm to 11pm. The deal is valid until April 30.

For bookings or more information, call 04 602 1814

Thai Kitchen, Dubai Creek Club Street, Park Hyatt Dubai Hotel, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyattrestaurants.com