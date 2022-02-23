The northern runway will close for 45 days of upgrade work…

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to close one of its two runways this May for scheduled refurbishment, impacting flights for 45 days. During the closure of the northern runway, flights will operate either from DXB’s southern runway, or will move to Dubai’s second hub, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), according to The National.

Dubai Airports’ chief executive Paul Griffiths told the title that DWC will reopen its passenger terminal on May 4 for the first time since the pandemic began. Details of which flights will be affected have not yet been given. But, if you’re planning a summer holiday, you could expect to jet off from Al Maktoum airport, as the Dubai Airports CEO suggested that it’s “quite likely” that the passenger terminal at DWC will continue to operate through the summer.

“The agreement when we closed it was that all the carriers that operated from DWC will relocate to DXB and the idea is that once it reopens, they will move back there [DWC] to allow carriers at DXB to grow,” he said.

The last time DXB closed one of its runways was in 2019, when the southern runway was shut from April 16 to May 30 to undergo extensive upgrade work. During that time, Emirates was forced to cancel or reschedule much of its operation. Prior to that, it was 2014 when DXB last operated with just one runway was in 2014, due to upgrade and repair work on both its runways.

Earlier this week, official figures revealed that Dubai International Airport has retained its title as the world’s busiest airport based on international passenger numbers for the eighth consecutive year. In total, the airport clocked up 29.1 million in annual traffic in 2021, despite ongoing travel restrictions.