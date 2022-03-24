A total of 34 routes will be affected by the northern runway closure at DXB…

Flydubai is set to move more than a third of its flight routes to Dubai World Central (DWC) airport in May as a result of the northern runway closure at Dubai International (DXB). The runway maintenance is scheduled to take place from May 9 to June 22, 2022, during which time flydubai will operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC.

Flights to a number of destinations including Oman, Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be affected, although those jetting in and out of DWC will continue to benefit from all the convenient travel services offered by flydubai. This includes complimentary parking at the airport, as well as a complimentary shuttle bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every half an hour, for those connecting onwards from DXB. Once the runway maintenance is complete, flydubai will resume flights to all destinations from Dubai International from June 22. Routes not affected will continue to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at DXB.

Here’s the full list of affected flight routes:

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ahmedabad, India

Alexandria, Egypt

AlUla, Saudi Arabia

Bahrain

Chattogram, Bangladesh

Chennai, India

Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Delhi, India

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Doha, Qatar

Entebbe, Uganda

Faisalabad, Pakistan

Hyderabad, India

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Karachi, Pakistan

Kathmandu, Nepal

Khartoum, Sudan

Kochi, India

Kolkata, India

Kozhikode, India

Kuwait

Lucknow, India

Madinah, Saudi Arabia

Mashhad, Iran

Multan, Pakistan

Mumbai, India

Muscat, Oman

Najaf, Iraq

Quetta, Pakistan

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,

Salalah, Oman

Sialkot, Pakistan

Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Flights to Alexandria, Entebbe, Kathmandu, Khartoum and Mashhad will operate from both DXB and DWC, so be sure to check ahead to make sure you know which airport your flight is departing from.

Passengers who hold bookings that are affected will be contacted by the airline with more details.

The last time DXB closed one of its runways was in 2019, when the southern runway was shut from April 16 to May 30 to undergo extensive upgrade work. During that time, Emirates was forced to cancel or reschedule much of its operation. Prior to that, it was 2014 when DXB last operated with just one runway was in 2014, due to upgrade and repair work on both its runways.

flydubai.com