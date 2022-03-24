These flydubai flights will temporarily operate from DWC
A total of 34 routes will be affected by the northern runway closure at DXB…
Flydubai is set to move more than a third of its flight routes to Dubai World Central (DWC) airport in May as a result of the northern runway closure at Dubai International (DXB). The runway maintenance is scheduled to take place from May 9 to June 22, 2022, during which time flydubai will operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC.
Once the runway maintenance is complete, flydubai will resume flights to all destinations from Dubai International from June 22. Routes not affected will continue to operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at DXB.
Here’s the full list of affected flight routes:
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Ahmedabad, India
Alexandria, Egypt
AlUla, Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Chattogram, Bangladesh
Chennai, India
Dammam, Saudi Arabia
Delhi, India
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Doha, Qatar
Entebbe, Uganda
Faisalabad, Pakistan
Hyderabad, India
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Karachi, Pakistan
Kathmandu, Nepal
Khartoum, Sudan
Kochi, India
Kolkata, India
Kozhikode, India
Kuwait
Lucknow, India
Madinah, Saudi Arabia
Mashhad, Iran
Multan, Pakistan
Mumbai, India
Muscat, Oman
Najaf, Iraq
Quetta, Pakistan
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,
Salalah, Oman
Sialkot, Pakistan
Yanbu, Saudi Arabia
Flights to Alexandria, Entebbe, Kathmandu, Khartoum and Mashhad will operate from both DXB and DWC, so be sure to check ahead to make sure you know which airport your flight is departing from.
Passengers who hold bookings that are affected will be contacted by the airline with more details.
The last time DXB closed one of its runways was in 2019, when the southern runway was shut from April 16 to May 30 to undergo extensive upgrade work. During that time, Emirates was forced to cancel or reschedule much of its operation. Prior to that, it was 2014 when DXB last operated with just one runway was in 2014, due to upgrade and repair work on both its runways.