As much as we love our home here in the capital, we’ve always got one eye firmly on our next holiday. It’s important to treat yourself. And nothing screams ‘out of office’ in quite the same bold italics as an island escape. Brochure-perfect vistas, palm-ruffling breeze, cultural curiosities to explore, taste adventures to wrap your teeth around and all the romance of a new boundless blue horizon.

And our national carrier, Etihad Airlines understands this specific brand of wanderlust very well. Right on time, ahead of the big vacation rush, they’ve just announced their seasonal, summer routes to the Greek islands, Zanzibar and Malaga.

Greece lightning

From June 15, for the first time the airline will be operating two weekly flights to the charismatic Greek island of Crete. Crucible of the Minoans, Crete is the central staging point for a hefty earn-full of ancient mythology (the stories say it’s the birthplace of Apollo), with real life ancient ruins you can visit — such as the 4,000-year old Palace of Knosso. There’s charm too in its beaches, caves, dishes, and nightlife.

Then from June 16, the fabled white walls of Santorini will once again be available on a thrice-weekly direct service from AUH. Walk the winding, petal-lined streets, for bucket-list views of bone-white buildings and the sprawling Aegean beyond.

Other summer sojourns

Also on June 15, flights to the Spanish city of Malaga — gateway to the Costa Del Sol, the province of Andalucia, an electrifying world of passion cuisine, pristine beaches, coastal adventures, Iberian soirees filled with out-out fuego, and unlimited portions of paella, live at the source.

Ah Zanzibar, African queen, the meeting of crosswinds east and west — a true gem of the tropics, with a championship belt in cultural clout. Steeped in history, oceanic safari space, coral reef, old town charm and hyper luxury beachfront resorts. The Tazanian destination will return to the Etihad route map with three flights every week from June 17.

If travel is on your horizon we strongly advise you to make sure you’ve checked all entry and exit requirements, including visas, passport validity and all of the current pandemic rules for your ports of departure and arrival.

