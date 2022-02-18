Massively boosting tourism opportunities for the island…

The temporary restrictions on cruises disembarking in Abu Dhabi, which were a part of pandemic public health policy, were lifted in October 2021, and since then — the capital’s cruise calls have been ‘full steam ahead’.

Ships passing in the night

There are two main cruise hubs in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Port Zayed and Sir Bani Yas. The former has seen some huge liners pulling into town, with its cruise terminal and entertainment hub, Marsa Mina once again welcoming tourists from the ‘floating hotels’.

And now we’ve received news that the other major Abu Dhabi cruise destination, Sir Bani Yas has just completed work on a new jetty which will allow two vessels to dock simultaneously, essentially doubling passenger capacity to more than 5,000.

حمدان بن زايد يدشن رصيف الرحلات البحرية في شاطئ صير بني ياس للسفن السياحية. وقام سموه بجولة تفقدية للسفينة أم سي أس فيرتووسا الراسية في شاطئ صير بني ياس مشيدا بجهود موانئ أبوظبي في تطوير هذا المرفق الذي يضاف إلى الخدمات والبنى التحتية التي تجعل الإمارة وجهة عالمية رائدة للسياحية. pic.twitter.com/7moMm8eJ7Y — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 16, 2022

In 2019 more than 11.35 million international visitors came to experience the many and varied wonders of Abu Dhabi, roughly 518,000 (about 5 per cent) of those, came via 193 individual cruise calls

That might not sound like much, but it represents huge growth, a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in fact.

Developed by @ADPortsGroup, a new jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach will significantly boost tourism to the island by enabling two vessels to dock simultaneously, doubling passenger capacity to more than 5,000. pic.twitter.com/PbjNrtfjJW — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 17, 2022

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office